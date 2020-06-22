Netflix resurrected Lucifer after its cancellation on Fox, and now the fiction will return with a fifth season. Although no details about the new installment were known at the moment, it seems that the streaming service has had a slip and has accidentally revealed its release date.

The platform revealed that the season will arrive next August 21. The delivery will consist of a total of 16 episodes, but are expected to premiere in two batches of eight chapters. Shortly after users saw the date on the web, the information was removed.

No member of the team has confirmed or denied this date, but on June 10, actor D.B. Woodside, who plays Amenadiel, shared a cryptic message. « Dear Lucifans, good things are coming. Please remain patient, » he tweeted.

Netflix signed for the renewal of Lucifer for a fourth and fifth season, but the latest rumors suggest that Tom Ellis would have signed to shoot a sixth installment.. The previous season ended with Lucifer returning to his place as King of Hell, after declaring his love to Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). The next chapters will feature numerous new features such as the return of Inbar Lavi in ​​the role of Eve, a musical chapter titled Blood Celestial Karaoke Jam and a cameo by singer Debbie Gibson.

After airing for three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was rescued by Netflix a few weeks after its cancellation. In addition to his foray into the streaming service, the protagonist has also sneaked into the Arrowverse, as the character made an appearance in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.