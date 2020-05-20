It is an adventure based on Norse mythology, with 9 different races in a world of dragons and giants.

NetEaseIt is one of the leading Chinese video game companies, and in recent years they have tried to expand their influence beyond its borders. With that idea Project Ragnarok is born, a new game with which they seek to balancethe gameplay of a traditional Chinese MMOwith the best known aspects ofthe great international Triple A, says analyst Daniel Ahmad, to conquer players around the world.

Project Ragnarok will get us intoa group of heroes charged with saving your worldbefore a prophecy that marks the end of time, hence the title. His official description, translator through, is as follows: “Project Ragnarok is aopen world adventure based on Norse mythologywhich will be available on all platforms. Under the Ragnarok prophecy signaling the end of days, this game will tell of the prophesied struggle of9 individual races that will face destructionand they will protect their homeland in a world ofdragons and giants“

As indicated on the Chinese portal Gamersky as part of its exclusive coverage of the game, Project Ragnarok is beingdeveloped by an international teamwithin NetEase, not only to seek that balance in the playable, but also to create an engine capable ofoffer an identical experience on any of its platformseitherPClike iniOS and Android, or also inconsoles, where they have only said that “it will reach all platforms”.

For the momentrelease date unknownfrom Project Ragnarok, or if that mention of all platforms includes the expected next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And, also, if the final gameplay will include as many camera movements asyour presentation trailer, but the project looks very promising, and we will be attentive to what may arise from it.

