Netanyahu exceeds the deadline without being able to form a government and the political blockade in Israel continues

Acting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to present a coalition government before midnight local time (20.59 GMT), when his term to achieve it expired after the March 23 elections, which maintains the political blockade of more than two years In Israel.

“Shortly before midnight, Netanyahu informed the president’s residence [Reuvén Rivlin] no could form a government and therefore returned the mandate to the president, “the presidential office said in a statement.

Netanyahu did not request the additional 14 days that he could require, so the president will be key in the next three days to give the mandate to another candidate, that it could be the centrist Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party, or he could hand over the task to the Israeli Parliament (Knesset).

This Wednesday, Rivlin “will get in touch” with the parties with parliamentary representation for “the continuation” of the government formation process, specified a spokesman for the head of state.

The current prime minister -who won the March 23 elections, but without parliamentary majorities- He obtained the mandate 28 days ago to try to create a coalition, but after almost a month he did not achieve significant progress or obtain the support of 61 deputies in a Parliament of 120, the minimum necessary to govern.

Together with his party, Likud, his ultra-Orthodox partners -Shas and United Judaism of the Torah- and the far-right Religious Zionist Party, he gets only 52 seats, insufficient, and without having been able to seduce possible partners such as the far-right Yamina or the Islamist Raamn party, to join in a complex coalition.

Yair Lapid’s Choice

In the current situation, analysts and the media point out that Rivlin could assign the task of forming a government to the centrist Yair Lapid, from Yesh Atid (There is a Future), who remained second in the elections and he was also the one who followed Netanyahu in recommendations to obtain the mandate in the consultations between the president and the political parties in early April.

Lapid – who does not have a clear majority either – heads the “change bloc”, a amalgam of more than seven formations of very diverse ideology they go from the far right, center and left, but are united in their opposition to Netanyahu.

Still, the extreme differences seem a difficulty in forming an opposition coalition, since it would require the support of at least one Arab party at the same time as one or two far-right Zionist formations.

Another possible scenario would be that Rivlin does not grant the mandate to any particular deputy, but to the House, allowing that any member of the Knesset tries to obtain a majority in a 21 days.

If none of these alternatives work, Israeli citizens may have to go to the polls again, for the fifth time two and a half years.