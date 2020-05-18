Israel has launched a government facing the old problem of occupation. After 17 months of political blockade, Benjamin Netanyahu finally presented his new Cabinet with a fiery defense of the partial annexation of the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied since 1967. In his speech to the Knesset (Parliament) prior to the inauguration of the Executive of Coalition with centrist Benny Gantz, the conservative leader appealed to “apply Israel’s law in the land where the Jewish people were born.” The annexation of territories against international law, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has generated, as well as the corruption process that it faces within a week are some of the key issues of the fifth Netanyahu Government in 14 years of mandates. as undisputed prime minister.

Expansion of sovereignty

“The time has come for those who believe in the justice of our Israeli land rights to carry out this historic process,” said Netanyahu in the Knesset, referring to the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the settlements of settlers and the valley. Jordan, representing 30% of the West Bank, under the plan designed by the White House for the region.

Although the partial annexation of the Cisjordnia does not appear explicitly in the programmatic principles of the new Executive that have been forwarded to Parliament, the political agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz foresees that it can be promoted as of July 1. The Prime Minister was in charge of remembering it in his speech in the Chamber. “Everyone knows the truth: Hundreds of thousands of (Israeli) residents in Judea and Samaria (Biblical names for the West Bank) will always remain in their homes no matter what the peace deal is finally reached. [La anexión] it will not take us away from peace, it will bring us closer to it, ”he emphasized. More than 400,000 Jewish settlers live in some three hundred settlements in the occupied territory along with 2.7 million Palestinians. During the last decade, the expansion of the colonies has been reinforced under Netanyahu’s successive mandates. “If Israel annexes part of the West Bank, there will be a colossal conflict with Jordan,” King Abdullah II has warned in statements to Der Spiegel.

Three elections in one year

The National Unity Government agreed with Gantz ends 500 days of political blockade marked by three legislative elections in just one year that yielded inconclusive results. He received the vote of confidence from 73 of the 120 Knesset seats, a majority that gives him ample room for maneuver. “People wanted a union pact, and that is what we have done,” Netanyahu said before taking office. Shouts were heard from the opposition benches calling him a “liar”. “We have ended the biggest political crisis in Israel’s history. We are going to stop fighting and work for the citizens, ”Gantz riveted from the same parliamentary rostrum without mentioning at any time the thorny question of annexation.

Health emergency

Both leaders agreed to form an emergency Executive with the aim of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which in Israel has had limited health consequences – some 16,600 infected and 270 deaths – but which has hit the economy hard and has triggered the rate of unemployment from 3.5% to 27%. After avoiding the convening of a few elections, the two agreed to take turns in the post of prime minister, in a rotation that Netanyahu will start over the next 18 months. Gantz will meanwhile serve as deputy head of government or “alternative prime minister.”

The containment of the coronavirus will be the central axis of the Executive during its first six months of existence. Israel is gradually returning to normal throughout this month: this Sunday, primary and secondary students returned to class. Subsequently, the coalition will be transformed into a government of national unity with the aim of building bridges in a society polarized between religious and laity and marked by economic inequalities, according to the program defended by Gantz in the Knesset.

The most numerous Executive

To accommodate all coalition partners, the pact has expanded the number of ministers to 36, to which 16 vice-ministers are added, in the Cabinet with the largest number of portfolios in Israel’s history. Ministries have been divided equally between the conservative bloc – Netanyahu’s Likud, two ultra-religious parties and some right-wing independents – and the progressive bloc – made up of Blue and White, the centrist alliance led by Gantz, and by the last remnants of the historic Labor Party—, which has made it difficult to distribute office.

Greater presence of women

The coalition between conservatives and centrists has doubled the female presence in the Cabinet, which however is still limited to a quarter of the portfolios. For the first time, a woman born in Ethiopia will sit on the Council of Ministers. Lawyer Pnina Tamano-Shata, who arrived in Israel along with thousands of airborne Jews from the African country in the 1980s, will be the new head of Immigration, within the ministerial quota designated by Gantz.

Power sharing

The Likud will control two key departments in the pandemic crisis: the Ministry of Finance, led by Israel Katz, Netanyahu’s right-hand man, as well as Health, which is under the command of Yuli Edelstein, former Knesset president. Education and Security (police) are also reserved. Meanwhile, Gantz and his main political partner, also former Army chief Gabi Ashkenazi, will respectively head Defense and Foreign Relations until the fall of next year.

The ultra-Orthodox, for their part, have received portfolios such as Interior and Housing, which respond to the interests of their community. A representative of religious nationalism also enters the government as minister for Jerusalem affairs, after Netanyahu has excluded the rest of the far-right forces from the final negotiation.

The remains of the left

Two of the three Labor MPs still in the Knesset also join the Cabinet to head the Ministries of Economy and Social Services. The Socialist International, to which Israeli Labor belonged until two years ago, has regretted in a statement the decision of “a party with such a long tradition in the Social Democratic family” to join a Government that encourages annexation and “damages prospects of peace in the Middle East ”.

Corruption trial

The centrists of Gantz will also control the Justice portfolio on the eve of the start of the process for corruption against Netanyahu, who will appear for the first time next Sunday before the justice accused of bribery, fraud and abuse of power in three cases for which he can be convicted. up to 10 years in prison. For the Likud leader, staying at the head of the government, even as a ‘number two’ theorist in a year and a half, is essential to avoid being forced to resign until there is a final sentence, in several years, and to maintain his legal shield.

