Netanyahu and Gantz election posters in Tel Aviv in February.Oded Balilty / AP

The national unity government that ends 500 days of political blockade in Israel will have to wait. When the Knesset (Parliament) session was about to begin on Thursday afternoon in which the new Cabinet was to take office, the acting Prime Minister, the conservative Benjamin Netanyahu, and his coalition partner, the centrist Benny Gantz, announced a postponement of the official act until Sunday, after the Jewish weekend. The last-minute fight for portfolio sharing within Likud, Netanyahu’s party that has hoarded ministries for the past decade, forced the session to be delayed despite Gantz’s initial opposition.

The ferocious haggling of the eastern souk that characterizes Israeli politics threatens to overshadow the premiere of the Israeli government with a solid majority in the Knesset, after 17 months of instability marked by three legislative elections that produced inconclusive results. Gantz immediately withdrew his resignation as provisional president of the House to prevent Netanyahu from forcing a new call for elections.

Both agreed to form an emergency Executive in order to face the coronavirus pandemic, which in Israel has had limited health consequences – some 16,500 infected and 264 deaths – but which has hit the economy hard and has caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket. above 25%. For this they agreed to take turns in the post of prime minister, in a rotation that Netanyahu will start over the next 18 months. Gantz will meanwhile serve as deputy head of government.

To accommodate all coalition partners – at least six parties, plus some deputies split from their lists – the pact between Netanyahu and Gantz expanded the number of ministers to 36, to which 16 vice-ministers are added, in the Cabinet with the largest number of portfolios and high positions since the creation of the State of Israel, now 72 years ago.

Despite the clear difference in favor of the right in numbers of seats, the ministries have been divided equally between the conservative bloc – Likud, ultra-religious and independent right-wing parties – and the progressive bloc – made up of Blue and White, the alliance. centrist led by Gantz, and the last remnants of the historic Labor Party—, which has hindered the distribution of positions that corresponded to Netanyahu’s quota. Several outgoing former ministers announced that they would boycott the Knesset session if they did not remain in office.

The new legislature is called to end a five-year period of conservative hegemony, under the government considered the most conservative in the history of the Jewish state. The return to traditional center-right coalition formulas, more in line with a real representation of society, reintroduces pragmatism and a horizon of moderation in Israeli politics.

Netanyahu, who will appear for the first time on the 24th at the beginning of his corruption process, will also control the economy. Meanwhile, Gantz and his right arm, also former Army Chief Gabi Ashkenazi, will respectively head Defense and Foreign Relations.

The containment of the coronavirus will be the central axis of the coalition during its first six months of existence. Israel is set to return to normal prior to health restrictions starting later this month. Subsequently it will become a Government of national unity with the aim of building bridges in a polarized society between religious and laity and marked by economic inequalities.

The ultra-Orthodox, for their part, reserve key portfolios, such as Housing, to protect their interests. Two Labor members are also scheduled to join economic and social ministries. Netanyahu has excluded from the final negotiation almost all the forces of the most radical nationalism, which are determinedly promoting the partial annexation of the West Bank. The new Executive’s programmatic principles that have been forwarded to the Knesset do not mention the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the settlements and the Jordan Valley, a point that was included by Netanyahu in the coalition’s political agreement with Gantz.

