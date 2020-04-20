After three elections with no clear winner and months of political stalemate, opponents sign an agreement to form an emergency government in Israel, agreeing to take over as chief executive for the next three years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the former general Benny Gantz reached an agreement on Monday (20/04) to form an emergency government coalition, signaling that the political stalemate that has dragged on for 17 months in the country may have finally ended.

Gantz and Netanyahu: Opponents who met in three elections agree to form government

“An agreement to establish a national emergency government is being signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the president of the Blue and White alliance, Benny Gantz,” says the text of a joint statement released by former rivals.

The terms of the agreement were not immediately announced. However, media outlets in the Israeli press say the new government should last at least three years, with Netanyahu retaining the post of prime minister in the first half of that period, then yielding to Gantz in the second half. The leader of Azul e Branco is expected to remain deputy prime minister as long as Netanyahu remains in the post.

In addition to Likud – the prime minister’s party – and Blue and White, the new government should include the captions Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Labor Party.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister (in power since 2009) and leader of the right-wing Likud party, faced Gantz in three elections with no clear winner between April 2019 and March 2020.

In all cases, neither Netanyahu nor Gantz was able to muster enough support to spearhead a viable coalition.

An Israeli government that wants stability is usually required to have at least 61 seats in Parliament. Usually, to achieve this number, party leaders form coalitions with smaller captions.

However, in the last three elections, the dispersed results and the profound ideological differences between several smaller acronyms ended up creating profound difficulties for both Netanyahu and Gantz to form coalitions. In the last election, Likud won 36 seats; the Blue and White by Gantz, 33.

An agreement between the two parties had already been struggling because of the delicate legal situation of Netanyahu, who was formally denounced on suspicion of corruption. Gantz repeatedly said he did not intend to form an alliance headed by the veteran prime minister.

In recent weeks, however, the covid-19 pandemic has added an extra element of pressure for the two politicians to resolve their differences. Otherwise, the country would have to organize a fourth election in August.

In late March, Gantz was elected president of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, and went on to signal that he would seek a settlement with Netanyahu, saying that the emergency caused by the pandemic required concessions. His decision led to the dismemberment of the Blue and White alliance, which now has only 15 deputies.

