Cosan ended the first quarter of 2020 with net income of R $ 102.2 million, a number 74.2% lower than the R $ 395.7 million recorded in the same period last year. The company also reported adjusted profit, which in the quarter was R $ 90.6 million, down 77.4% on the same comparative basis.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was also presented by the company in the reported and adjusted criteria. In the first, the number was R $ 1.982 billion between January and March, an increase of 36.7% in the interannual comparison. In the adjusted criterion, the Ebitda for the first quarter of the year was R $ 1.769 billion, an increase of 21.1%. The adjustments exclude the effects of unrealized results on Raízen Combustíveis and Raízen Energia, in addition to other one-off effects.

The company’s net revenue grew 7.2% in the first quarter, in the annual comparison, to R $ 18.285 billion.

Cosan invested R $ 933 million in the first quarter, against R $ 920.6 million on the same comparative basis, an increase of 1.3%. In addition, the company burned R $ 556.3 million in cash between January and March, compared to the generation of R $ 1.712 billion in the same period of 2019.

The financial result was negative by R $ 623.2 million in the quarter.

Net debt increased 5.8% in the first three months of the year, to R $ 12.276 billion. Thus, Cosan’s leverage, measured by the net debt / Ebitda ratio, reached 1.9 times in the period, against 2 times in the first quarter of 2019.

This month, the BTG bank maintained Cosan’s purchase recommendation and raised the share’s target price from R $ 81 to R $ 83. Analysts pointed out the diversification in the portfolio, which reduces the effects of the crisis in the sugar and alcohol sector. Even so, BTG sees that the recovery in sugar prices from 2021 will impact the ethanol market, which directly affects the company’s operations.

In the results release statement, the company stated that although the year started with a positive outlook in Brazil, the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic changed the company’s expectations and priorities for 2020. The social isolation measures adopted in almost all regions of the country led to a significant drop in demand for fuels, which reduced sales volumes and ended up slipping in Cosan’s operations. Despite the crisis, the company was optimistic about the results. “We have assessed liquidity needs in a timely and cautious manner and have strengthened our cash position in operations. This combination has proved to be a winner in adverse scenarios in recent years and we are confident that we will overcome this as well,” the statement said.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year