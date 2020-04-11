I will not deny that an article from the personal draft of NESxtalgia it supports one of its narrative bases on an element as volatile, unpredictable and capricious as memory. The memory understood as a right to exercise, with nostalgia and treachery, our right, worth the redundancy, to dream in 8 bits. However, my memory, which is very selective, tends to focus on the most sublime stimuli. Facing a modality of preventive nostalgia, which instead of getting stuck in that … “any past time was better” decides to stop to remember those good times that, as Mistral maintained, make us feel happy and strong to improve and enhance a future as promising as unknown and unexplored. And what better way to continue this adventure than with Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos (Shadow Warriors II in European territory). A title with which Tecmo managed to mark a school and a work that earned the right to be considered a legend to which, with the passage of time, tribute within the genre of platforms would be paid. And what better time to look back than now that it is 25 years since its launch in Japan. Ready to help Ryu Hayabusa once again on his crusade to prevent the world from falling into utter darkness?

Where will I have put my shuriken?

It was the year 1994, a year of events as momentous as the beginning of the mandate of Nelson Mandela or, entering into playable (and much less significant) terrain, the birth of two systems that would completely revolutionize the world of videogames, Sega Saturn and PSX. And I do well to emphasize, once again, the year 1994, since as many of you will have verified, this date does not correspond to the 25th anniversary previously mentioned. Reason? The staggering that, at that time, suffered the launches in a not so globalized world. Sure enough, Ninja Gaiden II for NES broke into Japan on April 6, 1990.

Sections aside and placing us, again, four years later, a server still not only did not have the budget or enough imagination to focus on the generation of consoles that was to come, but, ignoring the 16 bits, it continued to enjoy as never from his beloved and battered NES. It had been a little over a year since I decided to accompany a Nelwyn small in size but immense in courage, heart and bravery, and in all that time my playable courses had floundered.

The ninja fever He had returned not so strongly, but he wanted to show that not everything was lost in a genre that, yes, became much more strident. And it is here, precisely, where I fell in love with the stories starring (either in literature or cinema) by ninjas in the strictest sense of the word. Whether they were simple unscrupulous mercenaries or, my favorites, warriors belonging to important lineages or clans whose honor led them to go on a pilgrimage in search of incredible adventures. Who said the warrior’s way was going to be easy?

Thus, the arrival of the ninja theme to the world of video games opened a door which, as I have already commented a couple of lines above, until now only admitted the entrance to cinematographic and / or bound products. And it is that we refer to a game, whose theme and title, fit perfectly with the popular ninja culture so fashionable during the 80s and early 90s. A culture faithfully represented in films such as the American Ninja / American Warrior saga ( started in the 80s), 3 Ninjas, Mortal Kombat, Ninja Scroll, or the premiere of the Ninja Turtles themselves on the big screen. We are not talking about any other than Ninja Gaiden II or Shadow Warriors II, as it became known for our territory. (I open paragraph)

I am not going to deny it, as a title, and yes, it is a superficial and poetic appreciation that pretends to be as respectful as possible with the honorable Hayabusa clan, I have always preferred to use this work with its “original” title (Ninja Gaiden) instead of the option, more cinematographic AND bombastic, coined in these lands. And it is that as Albert Boadella maintained in the mythical program of La 2 … «Let’s be European!»

The heir to the Dragon Sword

Little more than 2000 pesetas. It may seem like a lot, but believe me when I tell you that not even remotely came close to the value that a cartridge had for me of which long ago it would have (WRONG) sworn not let go. We refer to the mythical Chip Da n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Chip and Chop for friends and a future must-have for NESxtalgia). Unfortunately, that’s what I managed to collect at the most hateful store in my town, but, at the same time, the only alternative to access games that were otherwise unreachable for me. low budget. This figure, added to that collected, after a new and ruthless incursion, in my helpless piggy bank managed to be enough for Ninja Gaiden II (or Shadow Warriors II as it prayed in the box) to come home.

And precisely, continuing with his box, I remember that (beyond the change of title) I was surprised to see Ryu, a ninja, with an open face and such westernized features. On the other hand, his manual it left a clear mark on me. Presented the story, controls and even some members of the Demon Clan along with some wonderful black and white illustrations. Something that currently I really miss, although, luckily, many indies studios are recovering a “tradition” that seemed already extinct.

I have to admit that getting the cartridge to work was a real ordeal. Back then my beloved NES was a little touched and almost no title used to load the first time (I know, that I blew like crazy did not help …). But I did it, and since then, from the first second of the game, since the first cinematic was shown to me and since its Main Theme entered my ears, I was totally and absolutely absorbed for its striking proposal.

Ninja Gaiden II passes a year after the events experienced in the first title of the franchise (delivery that, unfortunately, had not yet played). History introduces us to the wicked emperor ashtar. A despicable being who, after learning of the defeat of Jaquio, elaborates a plan to take over the world and plunge him into utter darkness by means of an evil weapon, known as Dark Sword of Chaos, with the ability to open the doors of hell itself. A U.S. Army agent named Robert T. Sturgeon recruits our beloved Ryu Hayabusa, the main protagonist of the game, explaining to him, and this conversation if it was manual at that time, that he was the only one who could stop such a threat and, incidentally, save his beloved Irene.

And although this article is not intended to be a conscientious analysis, it is true that my selective memory will not reveal details when it comes to focusing on those aspects that aroused the most intense sensations in me. The first level, although with greater wealth and technical detail, reminded me a lot of a very specific area of ​​the first installment. Something that made me fear an excessive recycling of elements that, luckily, never came to fruition, since the design of the different phases was not only beautiful, visually speaking, but also contributed a lot of variety, color and sound, to the assortment of locations through which we ran. In front of me, some Stunning graphics, with some really amazing effects and a sound section, by Keiji Yamagishi, who is already part of the living history of the world of video games.

On the other hand, the game presented us with a devilish difficulty (quite a challenge for my skills at the controls of the NES controller), which luckily was compensated with a playability Really refined, where reflections were everything, and a perfectly balanced difficulty curve. We can say, without fear of being wrong, that Ninja Gaiden II surpasses practically everything its predecessor, presenting us some spectacular cinematics for the time, which are still engraved in my memory, and a playable section that expanded mechanics, with slippery areas, wind, the possibility of climbing (and not just bouncing from wall to wall) and the presence of new power-ups like the Ghost Ninjas. Clones that imitated each of our movements and that, honestly, got me out of more than one trouble.

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos. An 8-bit masterpiece

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos may not have been a revolution from its first installment. However, it is indisputable to affirm that the boys and girls of Tecmo achieved a round platform title that surpassed in all aspects its predecessor.

Some really impressive graphics for the time (even more if we consider that they belong to an 8-bit system), some spectacular cinematics that managed to get us fully into the story, as simple as its narrative was, a sound section with some themes which have already become part of the repertoire of the sacred jukebox of the Olympus of video games and a devilish difficulty whose curve (trial / error) was perfectly balanced, managed to give shape to an essential product for any lover of classic platform titles of the 90s. If we add to all this, at that time, I was sick with fever for everything that had to do with the ninja universe … and the certainty that Ryu Hayabusa would never stop needing our valuable help … NESxtalgia is more than guaranteed!

