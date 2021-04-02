Néstor Querol until 2022

03/25/2021 at 7:23 PM CET

Joan Blanch

Néstor Querol and the Center d’Esports Sabadell will remain committed for a fourth year. The two parties made it official yesterday. The Castellón came to the Harlequin team in the 18/19 season from Badalona and in the almost 100 games he has played With the Sabadell shirt he has scored 17 goals.

Obviously his most remembered so far is the one that gave the victory and the promotion against Barcelona B in the Play Offs. Querol, who is currently in the final stretch of his serious knee injury, does not rule out helping the team in a few weeks. A renewal that the Castellón player has earned on the pitch and that leaves both parties very satisfied.

“I am very happy to be able to continue at Sabadell. Right now I am very motivated to go back and help achieve the goal set & rdquor; said one of the important men of Antonio Hidalgo when he has been one hundred percent. Of course, Querol knows that the performance of the team, despite the results, is good and does not set deadlines. “I have to pick up the pace to be able to return to the level of my teammates & rdquor; said the attacker.