Néstor Pitana’s memes for his ‘pelada’ in the Nacional vs. Peñarol

The Argentine referee, who was also one of the players in the Copa América, reappeared, but now for the Copa Sudamericana and nothing more than in the Uruguayan classic.

Nestor Pitana was a trend in social networks due to his new appearance, and all because he peeled, passed the razor on his head and left aside the hair that accompanied him until a short time ago. The central judge was in charge of delivering justice in the Nacional match against Peñarol.

The referee, who in the last Copa América was in the eye of the hurricane after a controversial decision in Brazil’s match against Colombia; Game action in which the ball touched him and after a couple of touches the ball ended in a goal for the Brazilians, it went viral again on social networks and not precisely because of a decision but because of the new look with which he was in Montevideo .

Different memes were those that were seen this Thursday in networks. They compared him with characters from well-known series even with Gru, from the children’s movie My Favorite Villain. In addition to the images, comments of all kinds were seen about the Argentine.

