Brands are unique assets for any company. They are not only those badges that give their products names; They are a unique vehicle to connect with the consumer and Nestlé knows it.

The consumer company has in its portfolio an endless number of brands that, in addition to giving visibility to their postponement on the shelves, have managed to position themselves in a unique way in the imagination of the consumer.

Nestlé loses a big one

However, now this great firm has lost one of its most recognized, popular brands and that marked the history of some generations of consumers: Danish 33.

The famous ice cream brand that gained special popularity during the 80s for its packaging of football helmets, will no longer be part of the Nestlé portfolio at the hands of a Mexican company.

Around 2013, the national company Helado Vida invoked the expiration figure to use the name of Danish 33 in its commercial proposal.

This legal figure indicates that when a trademark ceases to be used for more than three years, the registration is filed and another merchant can request its registration.

« After 7 years of litigation, the matter reached the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which in a session dated April 22, 2020, decided to deny the protection to Nestlé and to sign the sentence ordering the expiration of the registration of Danish brand 33 ”, the Mexican company pointed out in a press release.

With this, the company Helados Vida has eliminated the last registration that Nestlé had on the aforementioned brand, with which it hopes that in the following months the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) will grant it the registration that it requested since 2012.

A brand that you did not want to miss

Danesa 33’s position among many consumers was an asset that Nestlé seemed not to want to lose.

In fact, during 2016, the brand was relaunched in the framework of the millionaire agreement made between Herdez and Nestlé after the first acquired licenses in March 2015 for 20 years to use the Nestlé Ice Cream division.

With this decision by the authorities, everything seems to indicate that the one who loses the most is Herdez.

This company expressed special interests in the Danish brand 33 in which it invested nearly a billion pesos to reposition it, as reported to the Mexican Stock Exchange, with a view to achieving sales this year by 2 billion dollars.

Four years ago, in the midst of its relaunch, Danesa 33, launched on the market eight flavors identified with names, as part of a line that sought to turn the presentation of products.

At that time, Mauricio Sánchez, Marketing Director of Helados Nestlé México, stated “we are very excited giving fresh news about the brand in Mexico, which breaks with the current offer of the ice cream category that is focused on simple flavors such as vanilla , Strawberry and Chocolate. Danesa 33 is committed to bringing these fun American concepts to the current generation of young adults, with a proposal that draws attention today; just like in the 80’s Danesa 33 did it to young people in her environment ”.

