To speak of routers until not so long ago was to speak of firms such as Cisco, Linksis, TP-Link, Arris or Thomson; but the advent of the Internet of Things and smart homes has changed everything to pave the way for Internet giants, like Google, who just introduced us the evolution of its popular Google WiFi and mesh networks.

A long time ago that Google talked about how to improve Wi-Fi in your homes, but the truth is that this Nest WiFi goes a step further by becoming a smart Mesh WiFi router that includes an access pointAnd it also works as a Nest Mini speaker capable of responding diligently to the ‘Ok Google’ command to countless voice commands and from any room in the home.

A device that arrives to grow the Nest ecosystem, which encompasses all Google smart home gadgets, with a very good and compact design, far from the routers that we usually know, and also including that access point to allow Quality WiFi coverage in homes of more than 200 square meters without the need for additional expenses.

In fact, in case you don’t know how the Mesh WiFi networks, you should know that it is a system created to eliminate gaps and provide uninterrupted WiFi at home, through multiple devices acting as if they were a single router spreading the signal more homogeneously and with greater capacity and speed.

Be that as it may, we have come to play with the Nest WiFi, so we present to you the latest device in Google’s hardware division, a router pack plus smart access point that they are capable of doing everything we tell you now… Are you following us for this contact?

Nest WiFi, the router you won’t have to hide

The first thing that catches the attention of the new Nest WiFi is undoubtedly its design, which is that it is a very clean gadget, in the style of the entire Nest range, becoming the first router that you will not have to hide in a closet or in a corner of your house.

In fact, both the router and the access point are two white gadgets, made of plastic and with a rounded shape, not out of place in the living room or on any shelf that you have at home, and that is that they really look like decorations.

They seem it but they are not, because it is two powerful WiFi devices that connect to your network, and after a simple configuration are able to communicate with each other so you can connect to the WiFi network and move around the house with complete peace of mind making a video call or playing online, as Nest WiFi are capable of manage the handover and stay connected while on the go as if you were still in your living room.

That is its greatest virtue, comparable in mobile network operation and with the capacity to manage the connectivity of up to 200 different devices, but in its case providing a up to 25% higher coverage and speeds exceeding 2 Gbps in large homes, more than 200 square meters with a router pack plus access point.

Nest WiFi devices communicate with each other to manage the passage from one access point to another while you move, keeping you always connected as your operator does on the mobile network

Google Assistant lives inside Nest WiFi, and that makes them smart

The new Nest WiFi are smart routers, and as such are capable of automatically manage all network parameters to improve our connections without us having to do anything. The router itself is capable of check the interference of each channel and select the cleanest, and even switch between bands to prioritize speed or coverage as needed at all times.

Not only that, and it is that Google Assistant lives within the Nest WiFi access points -not the main router-, which work like any other Google Home smart speaker in a kind of fusion between Nest Mini and Nest WiFi access point. Impossible easier, this to turn a home into smart … Or not?

The speaker is identical to the one we could already test with the Nest Mini, so we can expect a more than acceptable quality, and also, with a Nest WiFi in your house you can ask Google Assistant about the status of the network, including connection speed or other aspects.

All is manageable from the Google Home app, through which the main router is also configured, which you must connect to the modem of your operator before starting the process because Nest WiFi does not have an integrated modem.

Google Home will allow you momentarily turn off connectivity, assign schedules and devices to each member of the household, or block certain content for kids in an effort to help with that digital wellbeing mantra that Google Family has long been looking for.

It is also possible set up a guest network in an ultra-simple way, and we can even prioritize bandwidth to priority devices in the case of PCs that make continuous video calls or easily share password with our guests.

Otherwise, this is everything a Nest WiFi offers us and these are its full technical characteristics:

Nest WiFi

Features and technical specifications

Dimensions Router: 110 x 90.4 (mm) | AP: 102.2 x 87.2 (mm)

Router Weight: 380 (g) | AP: 350 (g)

Quad-core @ 1.4 GHz ARM processor



Memory Router: 1 GB RAM + 4 GB ROM | AP: 768 MB RAM + 512 MB ROM

Connectivity Expandable 802.11s mesh Wi-Fi, 802.11.k / v automatic client roaming, simultaneous dual Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) compliant with IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE

Ports Two Gigabit Ethernet Router Only, Coaxial Feeder

Microphone and speakers 360 degree surround sound with 40mm transducer, Long range microphones for Google Assistant

OthersCapacity for simultaneous 4K video streaming, automatic security updates, WPA3 encryption

Andro4all’s opinion and experience

Talking about opinions and our experience with the new Nest WiFi, the truth is that we are facing two really beautiful devices, which fit anywhere in the house without shrillness, concealed the cables perfectly and going completely unnoticed.

They have been made with up to 45% recycled plastics, looking for that zero carbon footprint, and they don’t lack detail with a WiFi access point that glows white just below when you are listening to us, and lights up an orange LED if your microphone is mutedSo we will always know when Google can and does not listen to us.

Remember that the main router does not have a speaker so it doesn’t work like smart speakers but in your case controls all the parameters of a highly configurable network in a simple way through the Google Home app.

These are devices designed and built with taste, with recycled materials and with a lot of power when configuring and managing a quality WiFi network throughout the house

The wizard actually becomes capable of control many aspects of the WiFi network that the Nest radiate, being able to indicate by voice the speed and status of the connection, pause it momentarily on some device or even showing through a Nest Hub screen a QR code to connect directly no need for passwords.

Otherwise, device coverage is excellent, especially since we do not have to hide them in corners or cabinets, and the possibility of move around the house always at maximum speed and power It is an indescribable pleasure for those of us who have always pulled APs or extenders and have suffered their continuous falls.

Furthermore, all of this adding the versatility of turning access points into smart speakers, which makes them more than desirable devices, especially in large houses where you can get a digital home at a very contained price… Did you want to give one more point of ‘power’ to your WiFi network? Well here you have good quality candidates.

Nest WiFi, launch and prices

Google’s new WiFi devices are already available in Snow color in the official device store Google Store on the Internet, although the search engine giant has confirmed that will soon be available in most retailers physicists such as El Corte Inglés, Fnac or MediaMarkt, among others …

It can also be purchased at PcComponentes or Amazon later, but their prices will not vary between stores standing at the following costs according to the chosen pack:

Nest WiFi Router, € 159.

Nest WiFi access point, € 139.

Nest WiFi Access Point and Router Pack, € 279.

