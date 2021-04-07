Nest Hub arrives in Spain with a radar that measures how well you sleep

Google has announced the arrival in Spain of the second generation Nest Hub. This new smart speaker, presented in the United States less than a month ago, presents several improvements compared to the original model, the most notable being the inclusion of a Soli radar that allows, among other things, to measure how well we sleep at night.

The second-generation Nest Hub will be on sale in Spain from May 5. Your price will be 99.99 euros and it can be purchased from a wide range of distributors, including the Google Store, Orange, Media Markt, El Corte Inglés, FNAC and Carrefour.

In parallel, Google has also decided to launch this smart speaker with a screen in other European markets.. These include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

What is the Nest Hub?

The second-generation Nest Hub is a touchscreen smart speaker that is part of Google’s home ecosystem of products. The main method of interaction with it is Google Assistant –Also known as Google Assistant–. This allows you to obtain information or perform certain actions – such as turning off the lights in the house, starting the playback of a song or checking the traffic situation – using only your voice.

Nevertheless, what makes the Nest Hub series unique is its touch screen, an item that most Nest products do not have. With it you can control music playback, adjust home parameters (such as lights) or see what the security cameras capture, among other things. You can also use this screen to play content from platforms such as YouTube, Netflix or Disney +, among others.

What has changed compared to the previous model?

Google

This second version of the Nest Hub also brings a series of improvements over the original model. The first one is related to audio. Google claims that the speakers of this second generation have 50% more bass than the original Hub. The brand also indicates that the Nest Hub uses “the same audio technology as Nest Audio”, its most advanced speaker in terms of sound quality.

The Nest Hub also incorporates a new processor similar to the second-generation Nest Audio and Nest Mini. This, in addition to being much faster, can process some tasks locally – instead of connecting to the Google server -, which further reduces waiting times. And to better capture user requests, the new model also incorporates a third microphone that gives it extra sensitivity.

The new Nest Hub is able to monitor how well (or badly) you sleep at night

Another notable improvement of the new Nest Hub is the integration of a Soli radar. This element, present in products like the Pixel 4, allows you to interact with the speaker by making gestures in the air. For example: you can pause or resume music playback by simply holding your hand close to the screen – you don’t have to touch it.

This Soli radar also serves to analyze how well you sleep. Specifically, it monitors the movements we make while we are in bed, breathing, coughing, snoring, changes in light and variations in temperature in the room. All this information can later be consulted in the Google Fit application, the health platform of the North American company. We can also ask the speaker how we have slept and he, on the screen, will show the related data.

In order for it to monitor properly, there are two things to keep in mind. The first is that the smart speaker must be located on the bedside table. And the second thing is that, if you sleep next to another person in the same bed, the Nest Hub will only monitor the sleep of the one who is closest to the screen.

Google emphasizes privacy

The sleep monitoring system has been designed, according to Google, trying to respect the user’s privacy as much as possible. “Motion Sense technology only detects movement, not specific faces or bodies, and the cough and snoring audio data is only processed on the device, it is not sent to Google’s servers,” he explains in the official statement. It also clarifies that the data can be erased at any time and, in case the user does not want to monitor their sleep, they can deactivate the system without problems. As with other smart speakers, the microphone can also be turned off using a button on the back of the screen.

Everything related to sleep tracking is free, although Google does not rule out that, in the future, the owner must contract an additional premium subscription. For the moment, yes, they promise to be free until, at least, next year.

More on this topic