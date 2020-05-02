Nery Castillo CONTEMPORARY WEAPON with former coach.

The former footballer Nery Castillo He had a great talent to play, but his attitude led him to prematurely end his career on the courts and now the information has been circulating that is controversial when the mother of the former Aztec national died and that he had a problem with a former coach that she did not let him go to his mother’s funeral.

A few weeks ago the former footballer Nery Castillo He explained to the Greek press the bitter drink he lived in the Ukrainian club of Shakhtar because the coach denied him permission to fire his mother in 2009.

Nery Castillo in Manchester City.

Nery Castillo controversy

“On January 8, 2009, my mother died. We had a championship break with Shakhtar. My father calls me from Uruguay and tells me that my mother fell into a coma. I was in Greece, I’m going to Uruguay the same day on December 29. I had to be in Ukraine on January 7 with Shakhtar, ”said Nery Castillo.

Recently part of what was the talk that has generated controversy on social networks of the situation lived with Nery Castillo was revealed.

“I call the coach and tell him: ‘My mother is dying, let me stay a little longer in Uruguay.’ He said no. My father tells me “go, nothing changes, he’s in a coma.” I go to Greece to pack my things and from there I go to Ukraine. Overwhelmed by the many trips, I go to train, the phone rings and my father tells me that ‘died’ (his mother). I go with the coach and ask permission to go to Uruguay for the funeral. He did not leave me. These are things that people don’t know. I didn’t see my mother die, I didn’t even go to the funeral. How to play in this team that from the beginning did not want to be there. My father died at the same time, ”said Nery Castillo.

