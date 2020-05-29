Neruda’s dedication to García Márquez in a first edition of ‘Twenty poems of love and a desperate song’. On video, images from the collection. Photo: A. García | Video: .

The ink is green, as it almost always was, and the letter is urgent, tilted to the right. The recipient of the dedication, a future Nobel as he had just been then, Gabriel García Márquez: “Dear friend, with my congratulations on this ‘discovery’ of almost 50 years ago and that I do not have. Hugs you, Pablo Neruda. 1971. Paris ”. Indeed, not even the Chilean writer has a single copy of the first edition of his mythical Twenty Love Poems and a Desperate Song, from 1924, published by Nascimento. In addition, poem number 2, on page 5, is loaded with handwritten corrections (yes, of course, in green) … A gem, but only one of the 603 that make up the exceptional batch that will be released on March 19. sale at the auction house La Suite in Barcelona with books, manuscripts and professional and personal documents from Neruda. A single lot with a starting price to match its content: 650,000 euros. All unusual for these literary latitudes.

“It is a cave of Alí Babá de papel”, describes the art critic Juan Manuel Bonet, tireless in reciting unrepeatable content among the 21 manuscript poems, 91 first editions (50 of them with dedication and / or autograph), a hundred photographs and 89 letters, in addition to catalogs, magazines and up to 42 vinyls. A treasure that now emerges after 25 years of passionate collecting by the Rioja winemaker Santiago Vivanco. Among what experts describe as the most important documentation on Neruda in private hands, there is, of course, a first edition of Crepusculario (1923), Nerudian’s inaugural poetry book. Also an edition of Residencia en la tierra, from 1931, of only 100 copies, or an entire collection, extremely rare, of the four issues of the magazine Caballo verde para la poesía (1935), which he directed.

Two etchings

enlarge photo

Photograph of Pablo Neruda from 1923, another of the pieces in the auction. THE SUITE AUCTIONS

From the writer’s ties to the Civil War, the war book España en el corazón (1937) stands out, with striking photomontages by Pedro Olmos, a copy embellished by the autograph dedication to actress Margarita Xirgu. More overwhelming, due to the dramatic end in a fascist prison of the author of the lines, is the handwritten note on brown paper that the poet Miguel Hernández sent to Neruda in 1938: “We will go Vicente [Aleixandre], Antonillo [Aparicio] and I to your sad and beautiful land. We have to go, and we will rest from this fight, and we will breathe the air we need. ” Lovers of graphics can delight in two etchings by Miró that illustrate the artist’s book The Survivor Visits the Birds, or a copy of the 1950 Mexican edition of the General Song, by the painter Miguel Prieto, with guards designed by Diego Rivera and Siqueiros. Or, already in the famous green ink, with a calligraphy for the singer Violeta Parra, from 1966, where Neruda traces an eye and a beautiful violin.

The lot allows to follow the literary, but also vital, path of Neruda, as shown by the correspondence with his sister Laura or with his wives Maria Antonieta Hagenaar and Delia del Carril; or his 1963 Popular Action Front card, proof of his strong political commitment (“I became a communist when the Spanish Civil War”, he will write in his memoirs), which led him to participate in 1970 in Salvador Allende’s presidential campaign , to whom he dedicates a couple of books in rare editions present in the lot.

“As a young man in love who wrote verses, when they didn’t come out I used Neruda because he told love in a positive way; over the years, I fell in love more with the person than with the work “, said yesterday in the presentation of the auction Vivanco, who confessed that he cried inconsolably when he visited Isla Negra (where the poet is buried) and that he put his daughter the name of Marina in tribute to that of the writer (Malva Marina, who died in 1942). “I can no longer give more for this collection; it is a matter of a large public or private library collecting the witness and being able to expand it, expose it and facilitate the work of investigators, ”he argues to justify discarding it now.

With that will, Vivanco (born in 1973, the year of Neruda’s death) imposed that his collection be auctioned in a single lot, and ruled out that a future buyer wants it to resell it for parts. “Whoever makes an economic effort like this does not think they will chop it up,” he says.

Despite this, he admits that he has not offered it to a public institution, although he acknowledges to this newspaper that “the Chilean embassy is informed of the auction” and that it maintains “good contacts” with the National Library of Spain. In this case, he says, he is aware that the price is high and that “we are also talking about a Chilean author.” Sources from the National Library told this newspaper that they had no record of the auction, but they would study, although they admitted its high price, more affordable for North American firms or universities. To this possibility is added that the material is not subject to patrimonial protection that prevents its departure from Spain. The bidding can be done online and in real time.

Vivanco, which also promotes a gallery in its Wine Museum in Briones, ruled out the donation. “The financial effort has been enormous and I want to continue growing my personal library”, where a Jorge Luis Borges collection flourishes. Neruda has been left with only “a passport and some minor dedicated editions.”

The great-granddaughter of the Nobel mistress

Santiago Vivanco has traveled half the world acquiring pieces by Pablo Neruda, but one of the ones he likes the most, a first edition of Residencia en la tierra, was almost next to home. “They told me that a girl from a school in Logroño said in class that her great-grandmother had been Neruda’s lover and I followed the lead.” The young woman, in fact, was a relative of Olga Margarita Burgos, the first Chilean dentist, lover of the poet, who entertained her with madness. Two other jewels from the lot to be auctioned are both a letter to her that has an obsessive border “write write write” and a photo of the 1933 poet, wearing a hat, where he points as a dedication: “To Olga’s mouth, to the skin from Olga, to the heart of Olga ”, almost literal fragments of the letter. The family owns a good relationship of first editions and missives, much of which ultimately fell to the compelling collector who, unusually, did not hide as a seller of the literary treasure of the 1971 Nobel Prize.

.