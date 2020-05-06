Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

As we are used to Mark Yetter, Head of Gameplay Design at League of Legends, you already anticipated what is coming for patch 10.10 through your account Twitter– Multiple minor changes, the nerfeo of 7 champions and buffeo of the same amount.

You can read: Sign up for the League of Legends 1 vs 1 DaleTarreo tournament

In general there are multiple minor modifications for characters of all lines. Of course, some modifications that seem invisible, could turn out to be important, such as for example Udyr, a champion who fights outside the goal. In addition, the changes are still tentative, subject to evaluation, as it is still missing to reach the launch date.

Here are the changes:

Buffs

Annie: Increased E damage reduction from 10-22% to 13-29%. R aura damage increased from 10-20 (10% AP) to 20-40 (20% AP).

Irelia: Increased E damage from 70-230 to 80-260.

Nidalee: Q AP range increased from 40 to 50%.

Sivir: E mana restore increased from 80-140 to 110-150.

SorakaQ damage increased from 75-215 to 85-225. Health recovery with W increased from 60-100 to 80-100%.

Twisted Fate: Base AD increased from 49,954 to 52. R mana cost reduction from 150 to 100.

Udyr: Base movement speed increased from 345 to 350.

Nerfs

Diana: Base health reduced from 594 to 570.

Katarina: Percentage of passive AP reduced from 55/70/85/100 to 55/66/77/88%.

Kayn Rhaast: Healing of liabilities reduced from 34.5-43 to 30-40% of damage done.

Kled: Increased CD of Q from 9-7 to 11-7.

Maokai: Increased Q cost from 50 to 60.

Miss fortune: W maximum movement speed reduced from 60-100 to 40-80.

Taric: Life per level reduced from 90 to 85. W armor bonus reduced from 10-20 to 10-14%.

Patch 10.10 preview with some tentative changes. Should have some more updates later in the week with directions we’re testing for bot and mid lane. pic.twitter.com/d8vI74JhX1 – Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 5, 2020

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.