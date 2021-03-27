Nerf toy company could pay you $ 10,000 a month to make videos on TikTok



You can apply for this Nerf ‘job’ before April 4.

Photo: Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Nerf, the toy company that makes guns that shoot foam darts, is offering a dream “job”. And is that will give a person $ 10,000 a month for three months just for posting videos to a Nerf TikTok page. The position is called the Nerf TikTok Director and is aimed at people who post often on social media.

Nerf says the person chosen will spend up to three months developing the company’s social media strategy and creating content by recording 10 to 12 Nerf TikTok videos each month.

The company is inviting people to participate by posting videos about Nerf. Must Post your best Nerf related TikTok video using the hashtag #NerfApplication and tagging @Nerf before April 4, as reported in Thrillist.

The best videos will go to the finalists phase, and it is in this phase where the company will request a formal application and conduct interviews. If you get the job, you will perform it remotely and they expect the chosen one to start in mid-April.

– You may also be interested: Do you remember ‘Blockbuster’? Now they let you exchange movies for free