Nerea Martí, fifth at Silverstone

07/17/2021

The third race of the W Series season, the prelude to the F1 program at the British Grand Prix, It has delivered an incontestable victory for Alice Powell and a surprising fifth place – her best result to date. of the young Valencian pilot Nerea Martí.

The other two Spanish representatives in the women’s single-seater series, Belén García and Marta García, they have not been so lucky. The Catalan had to leave in the final section of the race, when she was fighting for ninth place, after receiving a rear impact from Hawkins’ car. And Marta has had to settle for the 13th position.

Nerea, who was seventh in the two Austrian rounds, is showing great strength despite the fact that at 19 she is one of the youngest on the grid, along with the Russian Irina Sidorova. Both have a scholarship that assures them a steering wheel in this championship for two years. And the response of the Albalat de Sorells pilot justifies the decision made by the organizers of the competition.

Alice powell has prevailed for the second time this year and is the new leader of the W Series ahead of the current champion Jamie Chadwick, who finished third on the podium today, preceded by Powell and Fabienne Wohlwend.