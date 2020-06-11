Nerea has been the best of the three Spanish that participate in the Championship

A third place and a second position for Nerea in races 1 and 3

Visser, dominator with two wins; Kimiläinen wins race 2

Nerea Martí takes the headlines in the first virtual appointment of the W Series. The Spanish has demonstrated her skills in simracing, with two podiums, in a first match in which Beiske Visser has won two of the races and Emma Kimiläinen, one of them.

The arrival of new talent at the W Series has revolutionized the grid. Nerea Martí It shone on the first of the simracing afternoons of the new category championship. The Spanish has achieved two podiums and has been one of the surprises of the day together with the Russian Irina Sidorkova. Both have excelled, despite their little experience with simulators.

However, the queen has been the most expert in this world, Beitske Visser, who has signed the victories of the first race and also of the third. Visser leaves Monza, the first virtual appointment of the W Series, leader of the Championship with 49 points, obtained with two first places and two fast laps.

In second position is Sidorkova, just three points behind the Netherlands. They are closely followed by the Polish Gosi Rdest, with a constant performance and a podium in the second race. Nerea Martí leaves Italy in fourth position, with 35 points after being third in race 1 and second in the third round.

Marta Garcia She was the second best Spanish, with a performance that equals the points added by the second winner of the afternoon, Emma Kimiläinen. They both leave Monza tied for sixth place in the Championship. The great ‘disappeared’ of the day has been the 2019 champion, Jamie Chadwick, who has not stood out in the top ten after computer problems in the first race.

THIS IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER MONZA

POS. PILOT POINTS one. Beitske Visser 49 points 2. Irina Sidorkova 46 points 3. Gosia Rdest 36 points Four. Nerea Martí 35 points 5. Tasmin Pepper 30 points 6. Emma Kimiläinen 23 points 7. Marta García 23 points 8. Ayla Agreen 20 points 9. Caitlin Wood 20 points 10. Sarah Moore 19 points

You can see the event again here:

Or we summarize it for you:

Each event in the W Series consists of three races, the first and third are pre-classified and the grid for the second is made up of the reverse order of the results of the first race. This is what happened today at Monza, where the drivers have competed with Formula Renault 2.0 cars in iRacing:

CLASSIFICATION 1

Caitlin Wood has taken the first Pole of the first virtual event of the W Series, in a classification with Nerea Martí in the Top 3; Marta García in sixth position; Belén García, in the 14th and Jamie Chadwick, the winner of the inaugural season of the category, has faded in the back of the grid due to computer problems.

Caitlin Wood, 1’52”565 Beitske Visser, 1’52”566 Nerea Martí, 1’52”763

6. Marta García

14. Belén García

CAREER 1

Nerea Martí has ​​stood out in the first race of the W Series, in which she has won the great expert of this grid in the virtual world Beitske Visser. The pilot from the Netherlands has managed to prevail over the Russian Irina Sidorkova and the Australian Caitlin Wood, who has started well but has worsened; while Nerea has remained in the lead.

Belén García has gone up several positions and has stayed, along with Marta García, a large part of the race in the middle of the grid, between eighth and 11th position. Chadwick, after leaving the Pit-Lane after computer problems, was able to reach them and ended up between the two Spanish. In the last laps, Nerea has shone again by overtaking South African Tasmin Pepper to finish in third position.

CAREER 1 RESULTS

Beitske Visser Irina Sidorkova Nerea Martí

8. Marta García

9. Jamie Chadwick

10. Belén García

Quick lap: Beistke Visser

CAREER 2 – INVERTED GRILL

The second race, whose grid has been formed by reversing the order of the positions in race 1, has started with an accident. Abbie Eaton and Alice Powell have touched. Finnish Emma Kimiläinen quickly took the lead, ahead of Fabienne Wohlwend and Sarah Moore. Within a few minutes a second accident arrived, this time Pepper and Visser were the protagonists, while Marta García was focused on climbing; with Nerea in tenth position and Belén, at the bottom of the grid.

In the last minutes, the Polish Gosia Rdest has acceded to the third position and, in parallel, Marta has stood out in the first six, with Jamie Chadwick in fifth position. The victory was in the end for Kimiläinen, who has managed to hold Fabienne, whom he has had less than a second throughout the race.

CAREER 2 RESULTS

Emma Kimiläinen Fabienne Wohlwend Gosia Rdest

5. Jamie Chadwick

6. Marta García

12. Nerea Martí

18. Belén García

Quick lap: Irina Sidorkova

CLASSIFICATION 2

Second afternoon pole for Wood, who has improved at the last minute to be faster than Visser and Norway’s Ayla Agren. Nerea Martí has ​​stayed close to the Top 3, in fourth position. Marta García has classified in eighth position and Belén García, in 14th position.

Caitlin Wood, 1’52”347 Beitske Visser, 1’52”463 Ayla Agren, 1’52”549

CAREER 3

The most bumpy start. Agren and Nerea Martí have taken advantage of the chaos to position themselves in front and that of Albalat dels Sorells has managed to take the lead, with Marta García and Belén García in the back of the grid. Nerea has held in first position half a race, until Visser has taken away the first position, while Sidorkova has reached third position and Chadwick, to ninth.

CAREER 3 RESULTS

Beitske Visser Nerea Martí Irina Sidorkova

12. Marta García

20. Belén García

Quick lap: Beistke Visser

NEXT APPOINTMENT: JUNE 18

Next Thursday, June 18, the drivers will race on the Circuit of the Americas. Remember you can follow the Championship through the official channels of YouTube, Facebook and Twitch of the W Series.

Each event will be narrated by simracing commentator Luke Crane and will feature commentary from David Coulthard, Lee Mackenzie and Billy Monger. Further, In this portal we will keep you informed with a detailed chronicle of each of the appointments.

