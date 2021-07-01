Nerea Martí and Marta García want to improve in the second race of the W-Series

Nerea Martí and Marta García, Formula of Champions drivers, face the second race of the W-Series with the intention of improving in the Red Bull Ring de Austria the results of the first race, held last weekend.

Martí made a spectacular comeback by surpassing eight positions after a difficult start, while García had to leave due to a mechanical problem, after having started seventh.

The of Albalat dels Sorells showed his mental strength and her driving skills to cross the finish line in eighth position and be the racer who climbed the most, giving her a special boost for this week’s event.

Nerea Martí, in the W-Series

Now García will have to repeat a good qualifying session and fight for the podium during the race. The training session will start on Friday at 4:25 p.m., qualifying will also be on Friday from 8 p.m. and the race will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Jessica Hawkins chases Marta García Marta Garcia