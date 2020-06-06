These days what we want most is to go back in time or that 2021 will hit the accelerator because things just don’t go as we would have liked. Today (June 3) Sega Games Company returns us to 1990 revealing all the details of its new collection mini Game Gear Micro console.

To celebrate 60 years, the Japanese video game company revealed a reissue of its portable console, the Game Gear, which came out to compete with the well-known Nintendo GameBoy.

For all lovers of Sega, vintage video games, and everything portable, this definitely interests you. The new Game Gear Micro stands out for its tiny size but retaining its original design. A whole collector’s item!

One of the main features is that it will be released in four color variants, each with different games. This means that fans will have to purchase each console to access all available games.

SEGA’s iconic Game Gear will return in a micro version, so small that you will need a special lens to distinguish what is happening on screen | https://t.co/UTFBk3CvVp pic.twitter.com/TnUMDrrNCk – Missing Number ✕ (@MissingN_) June 3, 2020

Black console comes with classic Sonic the Hedgehog classics as well as with Puyo Puyo; Out Run, and Royal Stone. The yellow console comes with: Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he; Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya; Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict, and Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru.

For his part the red console comes bundled with: Revelations: The Demon Slayer; Shin Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special; The G.G. Shinobi, and Columns. The blue console comes with: Sonic Chaos; Gunstar Heroes; Sylvan Tale, and Baku Baku Animal.

Mini features

The first detail to highlight is the size of your screen. At 1.5 inches, Sega promises you will have to exercise your eyes but you will get hours of fun. The dimensions of the console are 80 x 43 x 20 millimeters. Rest assured that you can easily put it in your pants bag or use it as a keychain.

Game Gear Micro includes a speaker and 3.5mm headphone jack. The console also features a USB input to charge its battery, however, it also allows you to use AAA batteries. Something very strange for a “new” 2020 console.

Those of SEGA return to the EGB Generation relaunching the Game Gear, but this time in Micro format! Did you have the Game Gear? #SEGA #GameGearMicro pic.twitter.com/t8ROc46cyf – EGB® Generation (@egeberos) June 3, 2020

For true fans who are willing to pay out to have all 4 consoles right now, they have to know that You will receive the Sega Big Window completely free, which acts as a magnifying glass that can be placed to make the screen more visible, just like in the classic times.

Price and availability

The Game Gear Micro It will be priced at 4,980 yen, which is equivalent to approximately 995 Mexican pesos. The release date of this mini console is scheduled for the next October 6, although at the moment it will only go on sale in Japan and his plans for his arrival in other markets is unknown.

Watch on YouTube

