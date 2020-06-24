The exoplanet was named AU Mic b and is in the orbit of the AU star Microscopii, which is about 31.9 million light years from Earth.

. – Hawaii.- The discovery of a exoplanet similar in size to Neptune, which orbits a nearby and particularly young star, offers a unique opportunity to increase our understanding of how planets form and migrate during the early days of a solar system.

He exoplanet, baptized as AU Mic b, orbit the star AU Microscopii, which is relatively close to the Milky Way galaxy, at 31.9 million light years, and is « only » between 20 and 30 million years old, compared to 4.5 billion on the Sun.

The finding, published today, Wednesday, by the journal Nature, has included, among others, the participation of Guillem Anglada-Escudé, from the Institute of the Institute of Space Sciences (ICE-CSIC), as well as researchers from the American universities in George Mason and Maryland Baltimore County and Canada’s Montreal.

There are only two or three known stars that are that close and young, so scientists have spent a decade searching for exoplanets in them.

Speaking in astronomical terms, AU Microscopii and his planet they are still in their infancy, in fact, the star still has a fine disk of debris around it as a result of its formation.

« Planets, like people, change with maturity, » Eric Gaidos of the University of Hawaii.

So the AU Mic system provides a unique laboratory to study the early stages of planet formation and how they interact with their host star, as well as to investigate the formation dynamics of a solar system.

One of the things researchers want to understand is when planets form and what they do during their early stages, says Tom Barclay of the University of Maryland.

The team used data from NASA’s Tess and Spitzer space telescopes, supported by observations from other facilities in Earth located in Hawaii and Chile.

The observations confirmed that AU Mic b It has a mass of no more than 58 earths and completes one orbit every 8.6 days, indicating that it is very close to the star.

Scientists want to know more about the atmosphere of the new exoplanetBecause having recently formed, you may be losing your atmosphere at an observable rate.

Observations can also help determine what your atmosphere is made of, which could provide clues to where the planetSince certain substances can only exist at a known distance from the star.

Know where the planet It would provide clues to how it has moved since it was created and help to more generally understand how planets form and migrate in a new solar system.

The team believes that the new exoplanet It is mainly composed of gases, because the star, due to its youth « surely has not had time yet to form small rocky planets », considers Barclay.

This « gives us an opportunity to get a picture of what might have happened before our own rocky planets, like Earth and Venus, formed. »

AU Mic is still surrounded by a disk of debris due to its formation, it is also a small star, about half the mass of the Sun, which usually have very strong magnetic fields, which makes them very active.

All this explains, in part, that the experts took almost fifteen years to detect the new planetBecause the numerous spots and eruptions on the surface of the star made it difficult to detect, which « was already complicated by the presence of the disk, » according to Jonathan Gagné of the University of Montreal.