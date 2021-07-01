NEOWISE and its future search for asteroids that could collide with Earth

Originally launched into space by NASA under the name WISE (Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) in December 2009, as part of the mission of the same name, this space telescope surveyed the entire sky at infrared wavelengths, detecting asteroids, dim stars and some of the dimmest galaxies visible in deep space. WISE ended its primary mission when it depleted its cryogenic coolant and went into hibernation in February 2011. It was returned to service in December 2013 when NASA’s Division of Planetary Sciences assigned a new name and new mission, “NEOWISE”, with the goal of identifying asteroids and comets throughout the solar system, with particular attention to those passing close to Earth’s orbit.

When asteroids pass close enough to the Sun, the radiation they receive from the Sun heats them up and as a consequence they release this heat in the form of weak infrared radiation. By studying this infrared signature, experts can figure out the size of an asteroid, among other things, and combine it with measurements made with optical telescopes on the ground. Combining this information can help determine how reflective your surface is and provide clues to its composition.

To date, NEOWISE has provided size estimates for more than 1,850 near-Earth objects, helping us better understand our closest solar system neighbors. As of March 2021, it had made 1,130,000 confirmed infrared observations of approximately 39,100 objects in the solar system since its reactivation in 2013. The data collected on the mission is publicly available to anyone and has contributed to more than 1,600 studies published in academic journals. .

Among its many accomplishments after its reactivation, NEOWISE also discovered the comet NEOWISE, which was named after the mission and which fascinated observers around the world in 2020.

Artistic recreation of NASA’s WISE spacecraft. After completing its first mission, and spending time in hibernation, it was put back into active use and its name became NEOWISE. (Image: NASA JPL / Caltech)

NEOWISE’s replacement, NEO Surveyor, will be state-of-the-art, currently scheduled for launch into space in 2026, and will greatly expand what we have learned and continue to learn from NEOWISE.

It has now been decided that for two more years, NEOWISE will continue its search for asteroids and comets, including objects that could pose a danger to Earth. This mission extension means that NASA’s prolific space telescope dedicated to searching for Near Earth Objects (NEOs) will continue to operate until June 2023. (Source: Amazings NCYT)