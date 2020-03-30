Breathtaking realism (in the video unveiled) and endowed with a personality that they will develop by themselves, the “virtual humans” of Samsung, presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, are already a major event …

At CES 2020, a global technology mass that officially opened in Las Vegas, Pranav Mistry, an MIT graduate and currently director of research for Star Labs, a Samsung entity, presented an innovation that could make noise, as much by the fact that she impresses as worries.

“Neon, our first artificial human is here. Neon is a computer generated virtual being who looks and behaves like a real human, with the ability to show his emotions and his intelligence, notes the company on the official website of its ambitious project.

Teasé insistently on social networks for a few days, remains to be seen in which drawer it will be necessary to store Neon: that of industrial revolutions, not to say of our era, or too ambitious shots of com ‘quickly calmed by reality.

Stunning realism

The work of the Samsung team consists in the creation of photorealistic human avatars capable of developing a real personality in an autonomous way (through their attitudes, their expressions, their language, etc.), by freeing themselves from the data initially used. to create them. The myth of the machine become human, and capable of evolution, would therefore be on the verge of materializing, according to the South Korean giant.

These artificially created men and women (thanks to Core R3 technology, imagined by Samsung researchers) can be seen in the video below:

The purpose of the Neon project? The video above suggests that Samsung is considering them in the hospitality industry: hosts and hostesses, guides, receptionists, but also, why not, says the project leader, as a news presenter, for example. The exaggerated realism presented in this video will obviously have to be tested in real conditions: the mention “made non-contractual” present on the videos, illustrations and scenarios to explore on the Samsung stand of CES showfloor are a first clue. Furthermore, it is a given that at the start of 2020, no humanoid can converse in a realistic manner, like a human, with a man or a woman … But who knows where progress will be able to go?

Just a friend”

For Pranav Mistry, there is, in any case, here, the potential for a real evolution: “Virtual humans will be one of the major technologies of 2020. They could eventually expand their role to become a part of our daily lives: a virtual news anchor, a virtual receptionist or even an AI-powered film hero, ”he said in an interview with Indian media, LiveMint, on December 23. For Samsung, things are clear: Neon is not a smart assistant that is awakened by the phrase “Hey Neon”. “Each avatar can have its own first name, its own identity. Not an interface to the Internet. Not a music player. Just a friend.”

“The bionic arms and legs are already restoring the independence of amputees. Scientists are able to connect people’s minds to machines,” said Pranav Mistry in LiveMint. Animal studies have exposed the potential of bionic neural implants to send and receive neural signals, with future applications to help restore broken brain circuits or overcome paralysis. “It ultimately calls for evolution” towards a world where humans are humans and machines are human. “