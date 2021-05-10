Neon dress by Aleida Núñez captivates thanks to its silhouette | Instagram

Without a doubt, the fashion in phosphorescent or neon garments has become a trend again, one of the Mexican celebrities who has joined this fashion and who has also used these garments, is undoubtedly the beautiful actress from TV soaps Aleida Núñez, who thanks to her neon dress managed to capture the eyes of some Internet users.

This particular fashion is not only limited to clothing but we have also had the opportunity to captivate our pupils with accessories and also footwear.

In the case of the beautiful Mexican actress and who gives life to Gardenia in the telenovela “Tomorrow is Forever“decided to use a neon green dress, which is by the way quite short with a single sleeve which is long and also pointed shoes in the same neon color as the dress.

The publication was made through his official Instagram account just two days ago, after these two days he already has more than 60 thousand red hearts, which is the equivalent of the “Like” of Facebook.

Aleida Nunez She always dazzles with her beauty, but this time it could be said that it was something literal, not only because of the tone of her outfit but because of the fact that she was sitting on some letters that in turn were shining because each one had several lights in its interior, so if we add the brightness of the scenography with the outfit of the actress and model it did nothing but shine.

In fact, that was precisely something related to what he wrote in his description “Light up your heart.”

Thanks to the way she is sitting, she managed to make her curves look a little more as well as her shapely legs, which have managed to steal some sighs in past publications from her fans, who seem to be aware of what she publishes, attentive to immediately give him a lot of love.

As accessories and to break a bit with the neon color, she is using what appear to be two red string bracelets, one she wears on one of her hands and the second on her left ankle as well as the one she wears in her hand.

In his right hand it seems that he is wearing a ring that is also phosphorescent, it is what can be distinguished because his hair as he wears it loose covers his other hand a little.

It seems that this is not the first time that he uses phosphorescent outfits, because a few months ago on August 23, 2020 he shared another Photo on Instagram, although in this old photograph he appeared exercising in neon sportswear.

Although it is not usual to wear this type of garment, Aleida has managed to show it off and get the most out of it thanks to her exquisite figure With which you can wear any type of garment.

It has been thanks to her discipline since she also adores her body that has managed to become a whole fitness girl, on constant occasions Núñez has shown us part of her exercise routines and of course she has also not stopped showing the result of said routines, making the most of your posts.

Aleida Núñez has participated in 14 soap operas since 2001 in “Salomé” alongside Edith González and Niurka, the most recent in which she has participated is called “La Mexicana y el Güero” in 2020, she has also participated in 3 series, 2 television programs and also in 3 plays.

The beautiful model has also posed for some magazines and showed her complete naturalness in 2007 in H Extremo magazine.