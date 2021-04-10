Neolithic farmers modified the reproductive cycle of sheep

The goal was, according to a study by the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​to have milk and meat all year round

Studies carried out at the Chaves site in Huesca show that sheep were born in the Iberian Peninsula also in autumn / winter

The first Neolithic farmers already modified the reproduction cycle of sheep to be able to have meat and milk all year round, establishing the foundations of livestock strategies that persist today.

This has been demonstrated by a study by the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) whose results have been published in the journal “Journal Archaeological Science: Reports”. The data represent the first reference on the modification of the seasonal rhythms of reproduction of sheep in order to adapt them to human needs, as reported by the UAB in a statement.

The study has revealed how the first flocks of sheep in the Iberian Peninsula were fed and reproduced, from technical approaches based on stable isotope analysis and dental micro-wear of animal remains found in the Chaves cave site (Huesca) of more than 7,500 years old.

The results obtained for the Chaves deposit show that in the Iberian Peninsula the births of sheep also occurred in the autumn / winter seasons, while in the rest of the Neolithic settlements in Europe, births only occurred in spring.

In addition, it has shown how “the selective pressures applied on the species were artificial, they pursued specific objectives and were well defined, “explained the UAB researcher, Alejandro Sierra. This, Sierra points out, represents evidence” about the Animal domestication and the origins of livestock “.

In fact, sheep is a species that was not domesticated in an autochthonous way in the Iberian Peninsula. The wild animal from which they come is located in the eastern Levante area. “What is surprising is the speed with which it is integrated into the livestock strategy and its great economic importance in the early Neolithic times. It is a fast and successful adoption, “insists Alejandro Sierra.

The research “has allowed us to contrast the practice of fully consolidated livestock strategies since the beginning of the Neolithic”, commented the coordinator of the project, María Saña, which contrasts with the idea that Neolithic farming was incipient.

The study has been coordinated by the Archaeozoology Laboratory of the UAB Department of Prehistory with the collaboration of researchers from the University of Zaragoza, the Natural History Museum in Paris and the Catalan Institute of Human Paleocology and Social Evolution (IPHES).