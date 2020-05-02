Today we are facing a global crisis whose impact has drawn a chain of challenges for the countries of the world, from the questioning of the response of the systems of Health to face the problem, up to the instability of the world economic and geopolitical system: the coronavirus pandemic highlights the depravity of the neoliberal system.

The actual coronavirus it directly points to capitalism and its consequences, the submission of general interests to private interests in sectors such as health, the arms and business sectors, leaving the quality of life of peoples with profound characteristics of neglect. Today, the quality of health for the rich can be differentiated and the quality – when there is a possibility of being cared for – of health for the poor.

>> Capitalism and coronavirus. Egoism as an essential value <<

As a result, the planet is hanging by a thread, submerged in a game of capitalist interest by the US government sector. Selling himself as divine supremacy, emphasized under a conception of individualism and patriotic improvement, touched by the hand of God, brings war to the continent most affected by the pandemic.

Under the excuse of, in the words of senior US officials, “spread” in European territory to start the “Europe Defender 20”That will begin in April and will end in July of this year.

For this the government of the United States, (despite the fact that its current president Donald Trump will classify the virus COVID-19 As a farce orchestrated by the Democratic opposition), it raised the degree of coronavirus alert for Italy to level 3 (avoid non-essential travel), and to level 4 exclusively for the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto, (do not travel).

They ordered American airlines American Airlines and Delta Air Lines to suspend all flights between New York and Milan, and alerted Americans that they are traveling to Germany, Poland and other European countries take great precautions.

However, there is a huge category of Americans acquitted of these warnings: these are the 20,000 servicemen who have arrived at different European ports and airports from the United States to participate in the exercise. Defender Europe 20.

>> Coronavirus: the conclusion of European fear <<

Joining another 10,000 US military personnel who were present in Europe and another 7,000 soldiers from 17 countries of this continent belonging to NATO or countries associated with the Atlantic alliance. Being this trick qualified by the Italian geographer and political scientist Manlio Dinucci as “the largest deployment of US troops in Europe in the past 25 years.”

With a total of 37,000 military armed, without masks or antiviral protection, it is quite reasonable to question the purpose of this exuberant deployment, even more so when European citizens have not been informed of what or why or why, finding themselves in a pandemic situation in which the fundamental thing is to safeguard the lives of millions of people, and not a hypothetical war.

What is Defender Europe 20 and what does it do?

According to the US Army Europe, the Europe Defender is an exercise designed by the United States Government in collaboration with NATO, to “test” the strategies to be used by the United States and Europe before a potential threat that leads to a possible war. This possible threat is attributed to no other nation but Russia (China’s ally), with whom the United States has long intentionally created great tensions.

For this exercise, the first US armored unit arrived at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, with a total of 20,000 units of military equipment that ship from the United States to European ports (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Latvia and Estonia).

Not to mention the more than 13,000 military equipment (helicopters, war tanks, and exponential munitions) found in warehouses found on European soil by the US Army Europe, in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

The Defender Europe 20 It is carried out to increase the capacity to rapidly deploy a large combat force in Europe from the United States, resulting in a short-term development of deployment and procedures that make it impossible to subject tens of thousands of soldiers to the sanitary norms expected to face the coronavirus epidemic, and also making it impossible for them to come into contact with citizens during their free time.

It must be quite alarming, given that these military Americans can circulate without problems on the European streets.

If so, is there a possibility that a vaccine already exists? If it existed, why is it not said? Why the media has not mentioned this eccentric unfolding? Why, being a military exercise, is not postpone?

What about the authorities of the European Union and its member countries? What does the World Health Organization (WHO)? It is evident that they put on the mask, to cover not only the nose and the mouth, but also the eyes. I mean

It is important to highlight that the Government of Russia In light of this exercise, it has raised questions that have not received any response, so it will maintain its military position on alert within its borders, which imposes an unencouraging scenario, when two arms powers appear in hostile territory, which generates their Perhaps a considerable ecological impact in the face of such a large military exercise.

In short, the broad relationship that it maintains United States With the European Union and its evident rejection of the Russian Federation, it tells a little more about the need for neoliberalism to exert military force on European territory, but what does China and COVID-19 have to do with this?

The United States maintains the despotic need to attack the Chinese economy in order to maintain its world supremacy and continue to be, in the words of the philosopher Noam Chomsky, the “planetary gendarme”.

Given this, it is not irrational to think that one of the regions most affected by the coronavirus in Europe (Lombardy, Italy, deep rural territory), the place where the Northern League of Salvini, a traitor in the eyes of American intelligence for supporting Putin in all international forums, the current epicenter is the pandemic in Europe.

Italy, (being a fundamental country for Europe for trade relations in the Mediterranean, and its strategic position for possible conflicts), has been celebrating for months a contract with China (a country allied with Russia), which strengthens and strengthens trade relations between the two countries on the New Silk Road.

>> The reward for Maduro reveals the despair of the United States before China <<

The power of United States On the other hand, highlighting its insignificance for the progress and development of the markets, it is very important in the multilateral relations of the region, since the North American government knows that after Italy, the European Union it will suffer a global economic collapse as its national economies are paralyzed in its fight against the coronavirus.

The titanic effort of Europe Faced with this bacteriological threat, it will lead to a European weakness in the face of Brexit, benefiting Prime Minister Johnson, Donald Trump’s great English ally.

Straining like this Defender Europe 20, which beyond an indisputably provocative military exercise, will contribute to the implementation of the New World Order, highlighting the dispersion of world health chaos, (maintaining the vaccine from the beginning) and in turn globalizing its power, disappearing enemies.

elestado.net you do not have to share the entire content of the articles that are published in your opinion section.

Internationalist with the philosophy of contributing ideas for the construction of a world where socialism is not a utopia but a tangible reality.

Where classism or racism does not exist and instead equality, equity, freedom and love prevail.

“For awareness to grow. It must continue to occur, the battle of ideas increasing.” HUGO RAFAEL CHAVEZ FRIAS.

° THUG °

The meaning of life is found in those acronyms. NO MORE HATE

