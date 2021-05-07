Neoenergía, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, earns 75% more in the first quarter

Sao Paulo, May 6 (EFE) .- The Brazilian power company Neoenergía, a subsidiary of the Spanish group Iberdrola, obtained in the first quarter of the year a net profit attributed to majority shares of 1,007 million reais (about 190 million dollars), a 75% more than in the same period of the previous year.

“In the first quarter of 2021 we experienced what was the beginning of the resumption of our normal activities,” declared Neoenergía CEO Mario Ruiz-Tagle in a video released this Thursday.

The gross operating result (Ebitda) was 2,284 million reais (around 432 million dollars), which represents an increase of 50% compared to the first three months of 2020, according to Neoenergía’s financial balance.

Net operating income, meanwhile, climbed 27% in the annual comparison, to 8,580 million reais (about 1,625 million dollars).

The company highlighted on its balance sheet the start of the operation of Neoenergía Distribución Brasilia after the incorporation in March of the distributor Compañía Energética de Brasilia (CEB), which it acquired after the privatization auction expired in December.

With this, the electricity company reached 15.4 million customers in March, 9.6% more than in the third month of 2020.

The company reported that the total volume of energy injected into the grid rose 6.2% in the first quarter, to 18,508 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The company’s investments, meanwhile, increased by 89%, to 1,822 million reais (about 345 million dollars).

The consolidated gross debt of the electricity company, including loans, obligations and financial instruments, closed March at 28,015 million reais (about 5,305 million dollars), 18% more in relation to December 2020.

Neoenergía, a public company with shares traded on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, ended 2020 with a net profit attributed to majority shares of 2,809 million reais (532 million dollars) in 2020, 26% more than the previous year despite to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, present in 18 of the 27 states of Brazil, has a production capacity of 4,000 MW, of which almost 88% are renewable.

