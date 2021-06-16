NEO Surveyor, a sentinel to search for asteroids and comets dangerous to Earth

There are asteroids and comets whose orbits can bring you dangerously close to Earth. The instability of such orbits could even cause one of these stars to fall to Earth. Being able to predict something like this well in advance is vital to have the opportunity to launch an operation that could divert the object from its course. To be in a position to make forecasts, you have to have discovered as many NEOs as possible and monitor their orbits.

These objects are called NEOs for Near-Earth Object (s), which is equivalent to “object (s) close to Earth.

NEO search programs have already been carried out and there is interest in continuing the activity, for planetary security rather than merely scientific reasons.

After completing the goal of discovering 90% of all near-Earth objects larger than 1,000 meters in size in 2010, a 2005 US law dictated to NASA the need to continue working to discover 90% of near-Earth objects. to Earth over 140 meters in size. The space agency is working diligently to achieve this goal and has so far found about 40% of near-Earth asteroids within this size range.

NASA recently approved the NEO Surveyor (Near-Earth Object Surveyor) space telescope to move to the next phase of mission development following a successful review of the basic design of this infrared space telescope.

NEO Surveyor will aim to discover and study celestial bodies capable of passing dangerously close to Earth. (Illustration: NASA JPL / Caltech)

As explained by Mike Kelley, NEO Surveyor Program Scientist at NASA, NEO Surveyor will have the ability to rapidly accelerate the rate at which NASA is able to discover asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth, and is being designed to discovering asteroids between 140 and 1,000 meters in size, bringing the percentage of asteroids discovered in this size range to 90 percent within a decade after launching into space.

Using sensors that operate in the infrared, NEO Surveyor will help discover near-Earth objects more quickly, including those that could approach the Earth in the diurnal hemisphere from the direction of the Sun, a detection the latter that is not. currently possible using ground-based optical observatories. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)