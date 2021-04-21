NEO Price Analysis: Correction or End of Rally?

NEO has weakened from $ 133 to below $ 100 in less than 24 hours, and the current price is hovering around $ 110. The current trend of this cryptocurrency is still bullish, but when trading NEO, you should be aware that the price could also weaken further in the coming days.

Fundamental Analysis: Numerous improvements have been made to Neo N3

NEO price extended its correction from recent highs above $ 130, recorded on April 19, but there is no risk of the trend reversing for now. NEO continues to trade in a buy zone, but if the price falls below $ 100 again, it would be a strong “sell” signal, and the next target could be around $ 80.

The liquidity of this cryptocurrency has increased dramatically in recent weeks and despite the current decline, NEO continues to attract the attention of traders. Neo (NEO) is a platform on which users can issue and exchange assets, and it is often called China’s Ethereum because it has similarities to Ethereum.

NEO’s popularity is growing and NEO smart contracts support many common programming languages ​​(Microsoft.net, Java, Kotlin, Go, and Python). Neo has released the Neo N3 version on March 16, 2021 and according to the team behind this project, numerous improvements have been applied to this version.

“The most significant update in this release is the integration of the NeoFS system into the Oracle module. Many bugs are also fixed, such as fixing faulty logic where the state root token could be null, checking magic before enabling the state root console commands, and fixing hashing logic, etc. . ”, Neo’s team reported.

Neo N3 is a refined, simple and powerful software version that will allow releases to developers without disrupting the regular user’s relationship with Neo’s core identity. Neo N3 was introduced after two and a half years of development, and it could make Neo the most comprehensive blockchain development platform currently available.

Technical analysis: NEO may weaken further in the coming days

The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, the price of NEO may weaken further in the coming days, and it may not be the best time to invest in this cryptocurrency. It is also important to mention that the price of NEO is correlated with the price of Bitcoin, and investors in this cryptocurrency should also have Bitcoin on their ‘watch list’.

Data source: tradingview.com

Bitcoin has found strong support above $ 50,000; Still, Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Partners said that Bitcoin could retest the $ 30,000 support level. On this chart, I marked important levels of resistance and support.

Important support levels are $ 100 and $ 80, $ 120, $ 130 and $ 140 represent resistance levels. If the price jumps back above $ 120, it would be a signal to trade NEO, and the way is open at $ 130.

Rising above $ 130 supports the continuation of the uptrend, and the next price target could be around $ 140. On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 100 again, it would be a strong “sell” signal, and we have the road open to $ 80.

Resume

