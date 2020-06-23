The supremacist group Nordadler is involved in terrorist acts and they planned to create a paramilitary group

Germany.- The Minister of the Interior German, Horst Seehofertoday banned the far-right group « Nordadler, of National Socialist ideology, active mainly on the Internet and characterized by the use of symbols and proclamations of Adolf Hitler.

« The extreme right and anti-Semitism have no place in our society. Neither in the real nor in the virtual world, » said Seehofer

The banning order follows records carried out in parallel by the « Länder » of North Rhine-Westphalia (west), Lower Saxony (center) and Brandenburg and Saxony (east).

The organization uses various names, « Völkische Revolution », « Völkische Jugend », « Völkische Gememeinschaft » and « Völkische Reinaissance », that is, revolution, youth, community and rebirth « völkisch », for the dissemination of its ideology, this being a word that alludes to the people as racial and ethnic identity.

They are admirers of Adolf Hitler



Its members confess followers of Adolf Hitler and other characters of the regime Nazi e use symbols and the language of National Socialism.

The group, with a marked anti-Semitic profile, was also planning a National Socialist urbanization project with co-religionists in rural areas.

Some lives have already been claimed

The leader of « Nordadler« He had also expressed in an open group of the Telegram messaging service his support for the attack last October against a synagogue in Halle carried out by a citizen German 28-year-old who tried to access a temple and after failing in the attempt, killed two people on the street and in a fast food establishment.

According to the ntv chain, the group is relatively new, since it has been active for only three years, and the Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating five of its members for two years.

The prohibition of « Nordadler« It is the twentieth measure of this type that the Ministry of the Interior is taking against an extreme right-wing group and the third so far this year.

In January the ministry banned the group neo-Nazi « Combat 18 » and in March the group « Geeinte deutsche Völker und Stämme » (German peoples and tribes united), linked to circles of the Reichsburger, (Citizens of the Reich), extreme right-wing movement that does not recognize the sovereignty of the current Germany.