Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn MEP arrested in Belgium

Golden Dawn MEP Ioannis Lagos during a trial in Athens (Photo: Europa Press)

Greek MEP Ioannis Lagos, linked to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, was arrested this Tuesday in Brussels to serve the sentence to which he was sentenced in October for belonging to a criminal organization, hours after the European Parliament lifted his immunity.

Lagos, one of the four founders of the neo-Nazi party, was an independent MEP since 2019. His entry into prison was pending that the European Parliament lifted his immunity after he traveled to Brussels after being convicted in October.

The immunity has been lifted with 658 votes in favor, 25 against and 10 abstentions. As defended by the rapporteur of the case, the green Marie Toussaint, the decision to process the request is in line with the principles established in European legislation, since the infractions are not directly related to the exercise of the position as MEP.

“The Greek justice has been claiming Lagos for months. It is imperative that immunity be lifted so that you can face justice in your country. The sentence is serious and impunity cannot be tolerated ”, added Toussaint.

Shortly after, Lagos was arrested at his home in the Belgian capital, a step prior to starting the procedures for his possible transfer to Greece, according to the Greek public channel ERT. The MEP himself has assured on Twitter that he was in a patrol car.

The historic sentence, the result of more than five years of judicial process, sentenced the party’s leadership to 13 years in prison for, among other things, the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas. In the case of Lagos, he is pending a sentence of 13 years and eight months in prison.

The ruling gave the final punchline to the political decline of Golden Dawn, which after breaking in as the third …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.