Even with the release of the Federation of Rio de Janeiro, the Fluminense rejected the return of activities at the club’s CT starting this Monday. Midfielder Nenê praised the position of the tricolor board and stressed that the moment is for the preservation of health.

“The biggest concern must be with everyone’s safety. Health first, always. I understand that solving this shouldn’t be easy and I hope that those responsible make the best decisions for all of us,” he told the Lance newspaper!

Nenê defended the position of the board (Photo: Disclosure / Lucas Merçon / FFC)

Nenê has been exercising regularly during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The midfielder uses social media to show some of his work to keep fit. The player talked about his routine today, at home.

“I’m enjoying it with the family, I’ve been training a lot and the review with the group always goes on. We try to talk about random things and not about football. The club recommended us to be careful not only with the physical part, but also with the pandemic situation”, declared.

Focus on the Brazil Cup

Even without the expected return of the games, Nenê admitted that the focus of Fluminense will be the classification in Brazil’s Cup. For the midfielder, the tricolor must avoid an early elimination, as happened in the South American.

“We are fully capable of playing a great game for the Copa do Brasil and winning, at home, the classification. We learned from what happened in the South American so as not to make the same mistakes. Our goal is to improve the team more and more so that we can have a great season “, he commented.

Fluminense lost the first game 1-0 to Figueirense, at Orlando Scarpelli. The duel back should take place at Maracanã.

