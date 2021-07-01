Nelson Vivas on Messi: “It is impossible to control him”

07/01/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

Nelson Vivas, former footballer and coach, addressed the news of the national team and praised Leo Messi in La Nación. He is currently Cholo Simeone’s assistant at Atlético de Madrid, whom he already accompanied during his time at Estudiantes and River.

The Argentine team is already in the quarterfinals of the Copa de América, in a competition in which the ’10’ became a transversal: “If there is something that Messi is not, it is unpredictable. Messi is predictable. You know where on the court, in general, he is going to receive and you know what his most recurrent actions are: finding Jordi Alba entering from the outside and hooking from the left to the center stacking players until the gap is made to define by opening his foot. Because where he looks, he puts it“he explained.

However, he emphasizes that, even with this lack of surprise, it is still very difficult to stop him: “Despite being so predictable, with everyone knowing what he is going to do, it is impossible to control it. And all that makes it more fantastic. And he has something else: he is an absolutely productive player, because sometimes it seems that he is not in the game, but he grabs the ball and defines it, “he confessed.

The role of the national team in the Copa América

He also spoke of the expectations of the national team in the tournament: “I like the intention and the proposal, but I notice that there is an impatient context. Perhaps because of the anxiety of winning a title after so long, perhaps because of continuing to believe that we are more than we really are “he commented. “Maybe, too, due to a certain underestimation of Scaloni, because I hear that many analyze that he had neither the experience nor the sufficient merits to occupy the position. You have to give him time to work and I believe in his ability, “he said.

Nelson Vivas also spoke of the lack of regularity in the 90 minutes of the match: “With regard to the game in Argentina, you have to achieve a functioning during the entire time that a match lasts. And there I think we find the most difficult part. You have to achieve consistency, especially when moving towards final instances and the rivals are better worked and their individual capabilities are on par with yours.“, he claimed.

Relationship with Cholo Simeone

Vivas has accompanied the rojiblanco coach in different stages of his career “We get along well because his way of working is based on interdisciplinary work. We always go a rival ahead of the one who touches us and we plan the week knowing what task corresponds to each session. We have daily meetings and there a brainstorming appears where the one who ends up, logically, making the decision is him, “he explained.” Because he must transmit it, and it is impossible to transmit something that you do not feel. But within the qualities it has, the one that surprises me the most or stands out is its ability to generate energy. For him there is never a reason to lower his arms“, he ended