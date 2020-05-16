The federal government formalized this Saturday (16) the dismissal of oncologist physician Nelson Teich from the post of Minister of Health. The dismissal “on request” is published in an extra edition of today’s Official Gazette (DOU). Teich resigned on Friday after disagreements with President Jair Bolsonaro over measures to combat the new coronavirus.

Teich’s departure comes at the height of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has already caused almost 15,000 deaths in the country. He took up the post on April 17, in place of the doctor Luiz Henrique Mandetta. With the departure of Teich, who was only 29 days in office, the executive secretary of the ministry, General Eduardo Pazuello, temporarily takes over the portfolio.

Like his predecessor, Teich had been having disagreements with President Bolsonaro about social isolation in combating the pandemic and the use of chloroquine in the treatment of the disease, precisely the two main points of conflict between Mandetta and Bolsonaro. In Teich’s case, however, chloroquine was the trigger for the new crisis, with the president’s decision to change the protocol for using the drug to combat covid-19.

Pressured to expand the prescription of the drug, despite the lack of evidence on its effectiveness in treating the coronavirus, Teich had already warned Bolsonaro on Thursday that it was necessary to wait for the completion of scientific studies. It didn’t help: in a live broadcast that night, the president said he would make the protocol change. “I’m in charge,” he told aides.

Teich resigned on the day the government completed 500 days. He was the ninth minister to leave the Esplanade – the last of them had been the former judge of Lava Jato Sérgio Moro, who commanded the Justice and, when he left 22 days ago, accused Bolsonaro of political interference in the Federal Police.

