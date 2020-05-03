The Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, postponed his participation in the 6th edition of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT. He would join the panel ‘Present and Future of Health in Brazil’ this Monday, 4, at 10 am, but he had to reschedule the interview to visit hospitals in Manaus, Amazonas. A new date is yet to be announced.

The remainder of this Monday’s schedule is maintained. At 7 pm, there is a discussion ‘How companies can contribute to society’. The event announced a new panel that will discuss the ethical dilemmas of Brazilian society on the 5th, at 3 pm, with Mario Sergio Cortella, Silvio Almeida and Viviane Mosé.

The annual meeting, organized by the Brazilian student community in Boston, is exclusively covered by the State.

Check out the schedule for this week:

How companies can contribute to society, 4/5, 19h

Artur Grynbaum, Eduardo Mufarej, Fabio Barbosa and moderated by Sonia Favaretto

The pandemic and the ethical dilemmas of Brazilian society, 5/5 at 3 pm

Panel with Mário Sergio Cortella, Silvio Almeida and Viviane Mosé, moderated by Nathalie Gazzaneo (Harvard Masters)

How do we become a reformist state ?, 5/5, 19h

Rodrigo Maia, Paulo Hartung, Marcos Mendes and moderated by Eliane Cantanhêde

The challenges of States in Crisis, 7/5, 19h

João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA), Renato Casagrande (ES), Flavio Dino (MA, to be confirmed) and moderated by Andreza Matais

