The Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, will be interviewed in a new panel of the 6th edition of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT: ‘Present and Future of Health in Brazil‘. The annual meeting, organized by the Brazilian student community in Boston, has exclusive coverage of state. The interview with the new minister will take place on the 4th, at 10am.

Also on the 4th, the Brazil Conference discusses, at 7 pm, ‘How companies can contribute to society‘. In addition to the interview with Teich, the event announced a new panel that will discuss the ethical dilemmas of Brazilian society on the 5th, at 3 pm, with Mario Sergio Cortella, Silvio Almeida and Viviane Mosé.

This Friday, 1st, the Brazil Conference will bring together 10 young Brazilians with social impact projects, at 5 pm.

The panels of the 6th edition of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT

Check out next week’s schedule:

Present and Future of Health in Brazil, 4/5 at 10am

Interview with Minister of Health Nelson Teich. Interviewers Fernando Bruno (Harvard Masters) and Juliana Yamada (MIT Masters)

How companies can contribute to society, 4/5, 19h

Artur Grynbaum, Eduardo Mufarej, Fabio Barbosa and moderated by Sonia Favaretto

The pandemic and the ethical dilemmas of Brazilian society, 5/5 at 3 pm

Panel with Mário Sergio Cortella, Silvio Almeida and Viviane Mosé, moderated by Nathalie Gazzaneo (Harvard Masters)

How do we become a reformist state ?, 5/5, 19h

Rodrigo Maia, Paulo Hartung, Marcos Mendes and moderated by Eliane Cantanhêde

The challenges of States in Crisis, 7/5, 19h

João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA), Renato Casagrande (ES), Flavio Dino (MA, to be confirmed) and moderated by Andreza Matais

