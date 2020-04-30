Brasília – The Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, defended the measures to expand social isolation announced by the governments of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas, in response to the increase in cases of deaths and contamination of the new coronavirus. The administrations of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are at the center of the daily criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro, who went on to say that the increase in deaths would be the fault of the social isolation adopted by the States.

Asked about the increase in circulation restrictions, the minister said that this is a “coherent measure” and that, given the situation of these states, this is what needs to be done. “If you have places with increased incidence and mortality, the first thing is to increase the distance to reduce the contagion,” said Teich. “It is an absolutely natural measure given the number of cases.”

The minister’s position was reiterated by the Ministry of Health’s special advisor, Denizar Vianna. “What is the Ministry’s assessment? If we are facing a disease where there is still no specific treatment, where there is no prevention, there is no vaccine, what remains? Social isolation”, commented Vianna. “So, the measure adopted is consistent on the part of the manager. If he detects that there is an increase in the number of cases and the health system is going into stress, he remains that type of intervention.”

Teich’s change in posture, which today does not give any date for any relaxation of social isolation measures, is basically due to the accelerated increase in deaths and contamination in the country, which ended April with a total of 5,901 deaths and 85,380 people infected with the new coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 435 deaths and 7,218 new cases of covid-19 contamination, a record for new cases.

Nelson Teich even admitted that flexibility decisions are at risk of having to be canceled, given the progress of the disease. “At some point, this will have to be relaxed. When that happens, you will have to be calm, because you may have to go back. Otherwise, this will turn into a war. Everyone has to be together, because what you do today may have to be reviewed tomorrow. “

The minister also said that the “guidelines” set up by the ministry for states and municipalities to draw up flexibility plans will be released individually, as required, and not as a general plan, so as not to generate distortions, given the peculiarities of each location.

After assuming the post, the minister even announced that he would release the guidelines for easing isolation in a week, but now he says he fears that the disclosure will disrupt the plan.

“I am very concerned about how this placement can be used. The idea is that this is a guideline where people will have to think about all the variables and all the points so that some policy can be designed at some point in the future when if you have the necessary security “, said the minister.

If the release of the directive sounds like an orientation or recommendation for relaxation, said the minister, “it would be very bad, because it is not the case”. “We are ready to discuss this with governments and cities, it is a guideline, it will be used to guide discussions and decisions by secretaries, governors and mayors, but at this point we are going to restrict this presentation to these people without putting it in the media now.”

