Brazil’s Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned yesterday after less than a month in the job, a sign of continued turmoil over how the country should deal with the coronavirus.

The official’s resignation came the day after President Jair Bolsonaro will press him further to extend the use of chloroquine, an antimalarial drug, in the care of COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Teich, an oncologist and health consultant, took office on April 17 with the task of aligning the ministry’s measures with the president’s position, that restrictions to contain the pandemic should not destroy Brazil’s economy.

Teich’s predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, had also rejected the use of chloroquine, which has also been promoted by US President Donald Trump as a treatment against COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Four government ministers who spoke after Teich’s resignation defended the idea of ​​allowing patients to use the drug if they so choose, including Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Cabinet Chief General Walter Braga Netto.

Authorities say almost 15,000 people in Brazil have died from COVID-19, although some experts believe that the true figure is much higher because the number of tests applied is insufficient. Analysts argue that the largest country in Latin America has not yet reached the peak of the crisis.

General Eduardo Pazuello, who had no experience in public health matters until he became the second highest-ranking official in the agency, will be acting minister until Bolsonaro elects his replacement. Brazilian media outlets have said Teich’s ability to do his job had been weakened by the appointment of dozens of military officers to work in the ministry.

“Life is made of elections and today I decided to go,” Teich told journalists in the capital Brasilia. He did not explain why he left the position and declined to answer questions.

Braga Netto, the chief of staff, said Teich left the post “for personal reasons.” Bolsonaro did not comment.

Teich resigned a day after the president told businessmen in a video conference that he would relax the norms that regulate the use of chloroquine in order to use it in caring for patients with coronavirus. Teich has often said that the drug’s effectiveness against COVID-19 is “uncertain,” and this week warned about its side effects.

Until now, the Ministry of Health authorized the use of chloroquine only in severe patients infected with coronavirus.

At Bolsonaro’s request, the Army Chemical and Pharmaceutical Laboratory raised chloroquine production in late March.

Researchers reported in April that no benefits were found in a comprehensive analysis of the use of the drug or a related substance, hydroxychloroquine, in US hospitals for war veterans. Also last month, scientists in Brazil suspended part of a study on chloroquine after arrhythmias occurred in 25% of participants given the highest dose of the two tested.

Governors who have recommended quarantine and refrained from promoting the drug’s unproven potential to treat COVID-19 said Teich’s resignation is a reflection of Bolsonaro’s failure to manage the pandemic.

Wilson Witzel, governor of Rio de Janeiro and Bolsonaro’s ex-ally, said that “no one can do serious work with interference in ministries.”

“That is why governors and mayors need to lead the pandemic crisis, and not you, Mr. President,” Witzel said on Twitter.

The governor of Ceará, one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus, said that Teich’s departure “brings with it enormous insecurity and concern.”

“It is unacceptable that, in the face of this serious health crisis, the government continues to focus on political and ideological discussions. That is an affront to the nation, “said Camilo Santana.

On April 16, Bolsonaro fired Teich’s predecessor, Mandetta, who embodied opposition to the president for his criticism of the quarantine recommendations and business restrictions promoted by the governors. The President was eager to resume economic activities and warned that failure to do so would cause Brazil to fall into “chaos.”

Upon assuming the post, Teich promised to balance health issues with the president’s financial concerns. He did not openly question Bolsonaro’s views, but he did defend measures to stay home.

Miguel Lago, executive director of the Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises authorities, said Teich was unable to form his own team, lacked Mandetta’s political strength and was unwilling to contravene the scientists’ recommendations.

“Obviously it had limitations,” Lago said. “He refused to contradict what has been the consensus of the scientific community. I would never accept that of the chloroquine that Bolsonaro wanted, to publicly recommend that the public health system use chloroquine as a remedy. ”

Hours after Teich left the post, the Ministry of Health began listing figures on the distribution of chloroquine as part of its statistics about the government’s anti-pandemic initiatives, along with intensive care beds, tests, and vaccines. against influenza.

Analyst Filipe Gruppelli Carvalho of the Eurasia Group risk consultancy said that the ability of the Ministry of Health to have “an effective coordination role disappeared with the departure of Mandetta.”

“Ultimately, the Teich impeachment reinforces our view of the growing risks stemming from the poor government response to the pandemic, which could help weaken the presidency and diminish support for Bolsonaro in the post-election phase. the pandemic, “he said.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper published an editorial after Teich’s departure, saying that Bolsonaro is trying “to put his own survival above state policies and the national interest.”

“The resignation of another health minister – in less than a month and during the most serious health emergency in contemporary history – reveals the fall of a president who does not even intend to govern the country,” the newspaper said. “As if economic and health calamities weren’t enough, he became a crisis that needs to be faced.”

After Teich’s resignation was announced, casseroles were heard in various parts of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

.