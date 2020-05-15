Brazil loses its second minister of Health in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, at the gates of the peak of infections. The Ministry of Health announced this Friday the resignation of doctor Nelson Teich, when he is one month in office and his disagreements with the president on how to manage the health crisis are sharpening. He will be temporarily replaced by his number two, a general, at a time when Brazil is the sixth country in the world in deaths and infections. Bolsonaro dismissed the former minister in April. The resignation opens a huge waterway in the government of a president who is being investigated by the Supreme Court for political interference in the police to protect his family.

The Brazilian government is on fire at an extremely delicate time because the coronavirus is advancing rapidly. There are already more than 14,800 deaths and more than 210,000 infections in one of the countries in the world that does the least diagnostic tests, so that the real magnitude of cases is notably undervalued.

Teich was revealed this week when he learned from journalists at the press conference that President Bolsonaro had approved a decree that considers hairdressers, gyms and beauty salons essential services in a pandemic. With that decision, the president launched an offensive against the way in which most governors fight the pandemic, with quarantines. The previous Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, was dismissed because he was also a strong defender of social isolation. The president, however, disagrees. He considers that the economic crisis is going to be much more lethal and has decided to go on the offensive. Now he intends to include chloroquine, a drug with serious side effects, in the treatment of coronavirus patients. But Teich has refused in the absence of solid scientific evidence.

The outgoing minister made a brief farewell speech: “Life is made of elections and today I have decided to leave,” he said without specifying the reasons for his resignation. After defending that the fight against the pandemic requires collaboration between the central, state and municipal powers, he has thanked Bolsonaro for offering him the position.

The investigation against Bolsonaro and the strong disagreements between him and the governors on how to manage the coronavirus pandemic have further soured the political debate. To the exits of the two ministers of Health, the one of the one who was the most popular minister of this Government is added. Anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro left the Ministry of Justice with a slam. Moro’s complaint has definitely broken Bolsonaro’s image as a politician who fights corruption and has placed a powerful focus on his maneuvers to protect two of his children from police investigations.

The transcript, the alleged interference and the family

The Brazilian Supreme Court now has in its possession one of the key pieces of evidence in its investigations into Bolsonaro’s alleged interference in the police leadership to protect his children. It is the official transcript of a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the last with Moro. Before his Cabinet and the presidents of several public banks, President Bolsonaro complained that the Federal Police does not keep him informed and warned: “I am going to interfere. Final point”.

All of Brazil has been able to read what the president said about the police and his family at that meeting because here the Councils of Ministers are recorded on video. At the judge’s request, it was transcribed. And Thursday night, broadcast. “I tried to officially change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro and I couldn’t. It’s over. I will not wait for j. (fuck) my whole family, or my friend, because I can’t change someone (…). I’m going to change it. If I can’t, I change his boss; If I can’t change the boss, I change the minister. And end point. We are not here to play games, “he said.

No less than 19 relatives of the president, direct or his second wife, are suspects in cases ranging from corruption to links to organized crime. That is why the position of chief of the federal police of Rio de Janeiro, headquarters of the Bolsonaro clan, is so sensitive.

Bolsonaro had just warned his team at the Cabinet meeting that he, the president, cannot be surprised by the news release because various agencies, including the Federal Police and the Armed Forces, do not keep him informed. “And so you cannot work. I will interfere. Final point”. The State Advocacy maintains that Bolsonaro was referring to the safety of his family, not to the post of commissioner in Rio de Janeiro. With this transcript, the interrogations of those involved and the rest of the evidence, the Supreme Court will decide whether to prosecute the president, suspected of coercion and obstruction of justice, among other crimes, or to accuse ex-Minister Moro of slander. A trial of Bolsonaro requires the authorization of the Chamber of Deputies.

The ghost of an intervention

And in the background, the specter of intervention appears. An article by the vice president, retired general Hamilton Mourão, has caused concern because, after warning that the health crisis may lead to a security crisis, it offers dialogue to the rest of the powers but also suggests the possibility of intervention if things go wrong. they get ugly. Oliver Stuenkel, from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, maintains that “the text lays the foundations for the narrative of presidents who seek to concentrate power if necessary to maintain order.” Mourão’s statement in Estadão on Thursday includes criticism of governors, mayors, Congress, the media … Only his boss, the president, is saved.

The analyst stresses that the article “is a mixture of calls for dialogue that also uses a narrative that can be used to justify an intervention.” He adds that at the moment that “is a fairly limited risk.”

