Nelson has started on this 2021 in the Major Leagues

Despite not having started the current season playing regular; Nelson Cruz’s screening for the week ending in the Major Leagues continues to grab headlines.

At 40 years old, the powerful Dominican slugger continues to show himself in full power and at the time of writing this text, he averaged a 480 average, with 4 homers and 10 RBIs; figures that support his OPS of 1500.

Due to his status as a designated hitter, Nelson was unable to start on the Minnesota Twins roster for Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers and despite consuming a few at-bats as a pinch-hitter, Cruz exploded with the wood in the second subseries against the Tigers. from Detroit.

In the first game of the duel between the divisional rivals; Nelson Cruz hit two home runs, including a Grand Slam, and drove in six runs to contribute to the Twins’ 15-6 success.

Since then, the one born in Las Matas de Santa Cruz in the Dominican Republic, has not stopped batting; showing a devastating swing and reaffirming its consistency despite age.

Already in 2020, when many ruled him out in the Big Top and despite the shortened season, the Quisqueyano surprised with his average of 303 and his 16 home runs.

The truth is that Nelson Cruz looks like good wine, because despite his years he continues to excel with all his potential as a hitter.