Nelson Cruz outnumbered legendary Andrew Jones

The gardener Nelson Cruz exceeded in home runs to the legendary ex-player of the MLB, Andrew Jones.

Through the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins play, Nelson Cruz he hit his 18th home run of the season and 435th of his career, leaving behind Andrew Jones who is 434.

This homer from the Dominican traveled a distance of 453 feet and came out 103 miles from his wood, it continues to be one of those that connects the most violent home runs in the Major Leagues.

Nelson Cruz doesn’t age. Ever. pic.twitter.com/MNg7ZkxyrC – Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) July 1, 2021

A few days ago he left Carl Krippen Jr behind on the list of players with the most home runs in the history of the MLB, is getting closer to others who stayed among the 400.

At 40 years of age, Nelson Cruz He’s hitting 308. With 18 home runs and 44 RBIs, it’s no secret to anyone that many youngsters or stars would like to have those numbers in the current Major League Baseball season.