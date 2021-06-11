Nelson Cruz left the Yankees on the field with a home run vs. Aroldis Chapman

The dominican Nelson Cruz left the Yankees of New York by depositing a home run to a 100 mile fastball that I throw Aroldis chapman in the MLB

The Yankees of New York entrusted the game to who has been the best closer of the season, however, the bats of Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz they turned the game.

Josh Donaldson hit a home run of two runs to equal the game 7-7 in the ninth inning, later with a runner in position Cruz came to bat and with the count at 1-1 he killed a 98-mile fastball from the Cuban Aroldis chapman.

With this home run, the Minnesota Twins went up and left the Yankees and its precious closer. The dominican Nelson Cruz he was 2-2 with 1 bb and 4 RBIs.

It’s the first time Chapman has blown a game in a save attempt this MLB season.

Here the videos:

Nelson Cruz – Minnesota Twins (11) pic.twitter.com/55geZYSZft – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 11, 2021

Josh Donaldson tied it. Nelson Cruz ended it. Wow. pic.twitter.com/3qVI0RDvOn – MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2021

Now Cruz is hitting 287. With 11 homers and 29 RBIs, something unmatched for a 40-year-old who continues to produce as if he were 25, still like wine, the older the better as a player in the MLB. While Josh Donaldon raises his average to 244. with 8 homers and 24 RBIs.