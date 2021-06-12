Nelson Cruz hits home runs on consecutive at-bats on days in a row

The dominican Nelson Cruz apparently he tightened that missing nut and continues to do his thing in the MLB with the Minnesota Twins.

After leaving the New York Yankees on the ground against Aroldis Chapman’s shipments with an epic home run off a 98-mile fastball with his 11th home run of the season in the MLB.

However, in his first shift the next day against the Houston Astros, Nelson Cruz he homered again, hitting two home runs in less than 24 hours.

Cruz has been the most consistent hitter on the team since he arrived in 2018, his numbers speak for themselves and obviously they weren’t the same without the bat and the presence of this man in the dugout.

Here the video:

The story of Nelson Cruz and endless power. 🏌️‍♂️🔂 pic.twitter.com/5920TfbHfO – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 12, 2021

Cruz is hitting for 290. with 12 homers and 3- RBIs, something unmatched for a 40-year-old who continues to produce as if he were 25, still like wine, the older the better as a player in the field. MLB.