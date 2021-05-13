Nelson Cruz hit a kilometer homer against the White Sox

The veteran Dominican slugger, Nelson Cruz, continues to demonstrate another season of its great power to connect home runs to his liking, who on Wednesday night hit a mile long home run over 400 feet against the White Sox.

During a confrontation between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox on Wednesday MLB, Nelson Cruz came out enlisted as the third bat of the lineup, who in a turn of only two pitches ninth home run of the current season in barely during the first inning of the game.

Nelson Cruz, he was clashing glances against the also experienced pitcher of MLB, Dallas Keeuchel, who in his first batting encounter of the game only took a two-pitch course to hit his monumental hit, who, after missing a fastball, swung to a sinker that landed in center field.

The kilometer quadrangular by Nelson Cruz, I mean the ninth homer of the current season of MLB, in addition to his second homer near the current month of May, a hit that took a distance of 423 feet from his exit from the batter’s box by the Quickean slugger.