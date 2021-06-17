Nelson Cruz equaled Cal Ripken Jr in home runs in Major League Baseball history

The dominican Nelson Cruz equaled Cal Ripken Jr. in connected home runs in the history of the Major League Baseball-MLB.

Through the Minnesota Twins’ game against the Seattle Mariners, Nelson Cruz hit his 14th home run of the season by depositing the ball on the second level of Safeco Field through left field in the MLB.

This was the 431st home run of his MLB career for Nelson Cruz, achieving that mark in 1,200 games and more than 4,000 turns less than Cal ripken jr, who had more than 3,000 hits in about 21 seasons in the majors. At this time, in his 40s, he is hitting 297. with 14 homers with 34 RBIs.

Here the video:

Nelson Cruz home run 431st, ties Cal Ripken Jr.pic.twitter.com/mFAd6G4lKH – Héctor Gómez (@ hgomez27) June 17, 2021

With this home run, the Dominican Nelson Cruz shows once again that he should be invited to the all-star game of the MLB as a designated hitter, and while Shohei Ohtani is leading the vote, at least Cruz’s ballots should go up.