Nelson Cruz asks “sticks” for the votes for the 2021 All-Star game

The dominican Nelson Cruz is doing everything with the tree in the month of June demanding their votes for the all-star game of the MLB.

There is no doubt that the month of June has been a great awakening for the Dominican, who surpassed Cal Ripken Jr in home runs in the history of the MLBand continues to abuse the ball at 40 years of age in the best baseball in the world.

Nelson Cruz has a competition for the designated hitter who is Shohei Ohtani in terms of voting for the all-star game of the MLBHowever, he looks for a second option based on home runs.

Here is the video of his last home run against the Cincinnati Reds:

The Power of Nelson Cruz! 😤 @ ncboomstick23 #LosTwins pic.twitter.com/46I0qwA1Ut – Los Twins (@twinsbeisbol) June 22, 2021

Voting for the all-star game continues to point to Shohei Ohtani as designated hitter, the Dominican’s statistics began to rise mercilessly, in less than two weeks he went 16 home runs and increased his batting average to 302.