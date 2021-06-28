Nelly Korda wins her first ‘major’ and is the new number 1 in the world

The american Nelly korda made his way to his first Grand Slam on Sunday with a performance worthy of her new status as number one player in women’s golf after winning the KPGM Women’s PGA Championship with a final record of 269 ​​hits (-19).

Korda, 22, who finished the last round with a signed card of 68 (-4), beat his compatriot the Mexican-American by three fewer strokes Lizette Salas, with which he became the leader in the fourth and last round. Rooms This time he did not have the same inspiration with his long strokes as in the previous days and had to settle for a record of 71 (-1), which cost him to stay without the title.

Quite the opposite of what happened with Korda, who came close to hole with a 7 club from 222.1 meters for a tap-in eagle, and the young American took control using her length of that graceful swing for another eagle that steered her to victory and a prize money of $ 675,000. Korda He finished with a par putt of just over four meters for a 68 of 4 under par, giving him a 3-shot victory over Lizette Salas at Atlanta Athletic Club.

At 19 under par, for 269 total hits, tied the women’s PGA record, achieved by Inbee Park at Westchester Country Club in 2015. Korda won for the second week in a row on the LPGA Tour, his third win this year, and it was enough to become the first American to rank No. 1 in the women’s world rankings since Stacy Lewis in 2014. South Korean Jin Young Ko held No. 1 for nearly two years.

“I worked hard to get these three wins. I have no words,” Korda said. His only mistake came when it didn’t matter. Korda took control with an iron on the par 5 of the 12th hole for the 2.5-meter eagle putt, a 3-shot swing when the 31-year-old Salas, who had to get on the hole, hit the wedge on the green into a bunker and bogey.

Korda he made a 5.5-meter birdie putt at 14 to extend his lead to 5 strokes with four holes to play. He finished 49 consecutive holes without a bogey, hitting the water at par 3 of 15 for a double bogey. But he leveled off with a pair of pairs and played it conservatively on the par 5 closing hole on the water.

Rooms he closed with a 71 (-1) in his bid to win a first major and LPGA Tour title in seven years and had to settle for second place and a prize money of $ 418,716.

The South Korean Hyo hoo kim and the italian Giulia Molinaro they shared third place with a record of 278 hits (-10) for a cash prize of $ 269,361 each.

The older sister of Korda, JessicaShe was one of the first to hug her on the 18th green when tears began to flow, and in no time the new senior champion was doused with champagne. Jessica had another cause for celebration, though: She easily maintained fourth place in the U.S. for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Sobrón Moon she did not have her best performance, delivering a 74-stroke card (+2) and a cumulative 291 (+3) to occupy the 52nd position, which she shared with three other players and won a cash prize of $ 14,442.

1. Nelly Korda (United States) 269 (70-63-68-68)

2. Lizette Salas (United States) 272 (67-67-67-71)

3. Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea) 278 (71-69-70-68)

3. Giulia Molinaro (Italy) 278 (70-70-66-72)

5. Danielle Kang (United States) 280 (73-67-73-67)

5. Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) 280 (70-71-65-74)

7. Austin Ernst (United States) 281 (69-71-71-70)

7. Celine Boutier (France) 281 (73-64-69-75)

9. Amy Yang (South Korea) 282 (72-72-74-64)

9. Cydney Clanton (United States) 282 (70-67-75-70)

9. Xiyu Lin (China) 282 (69-71-70-72)

…

52. Luna Sobrón (Spain) 291 (75-70-72-74)