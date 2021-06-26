Nelly Korda wins her fifth LPGA Tour title

The american Nelly korda achieved her fifth LPGA Tour title, second of the season, and seventh professional, by proclaiming herself this Sunday champion of the tournament Meijer LPGA Classic after accumulating 263 hits (-25) with a last record of 67 (-5).

Korda, 22, returned to having consistency in all strokes, concentration, but had to overcome her great rival, the Irish Leona Maguire, who finished second with two more strokes (265, -23), after completing the fourth and final round with a signed card of 66 (-6).

Maguire, who was perfect throughout the round with six birdies, had the option to win until the 18th hole when Korda He managed a birdie and the European player had to settle for par, the same as happened in the eight 17.

Korda sank a birdie putt of less than six feet on the 18th green to win the Meijer LPGA Classic 2021, at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, just outside of Grand Rapids.

Then she celebrated with her boyfriend Andreas Athanasiou, the former Detroit Red Wings forward who plays for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, on the green and his older sister, Jessica korda, who finished tied for 25th at 14 under par.

AthanasiouThe 26-year-old was the Red Wings’ fourth-round pick in 2012 and played four and a half seasons in Detroit. The Red Wings traded him to Edmonton on the 2020 trade deadline for the forward. Sam gagner, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick. With his new Kings team, this season, Athanasiou he scored 10 goals and 13 assists in 47 games.

Nelly korda was tied with Maguire, the 36-hole leader, in Sunday’s round, but the American putt less than four meters on the 14th hole par 5 for an eagle and took a two-shot lead.

Maguire, 26, was trying to become the first woman from Ireland to win a professional touring event

The South Korean In gee chun she was third four more strokes (267, -21) than the champion after completing the fourth round with the best time of the day (63, -9).

The Mexican Gaby Lopez, With a cumulative 274 (-14), he shared 25th place with three other golfers after finishing the third round with 67 strokes (-5).

The young Colombian Valery Silver, who is trained at Michigan State University, entered as an amateur and stood out by making the cut to be in the weekend’s competition.

The Floridablanca native finished in 70th place after having a cumulative 284 (-4) after concluding the fourth round with a record of 71 (-1).

While the Spanish Carlota Ciganda Y Azahara Munoz they finished in 29th and 57th places, respectively.

Cardigan She finished the tournament with a cumulative score of 275 (-13), the same she shared with 12 other players, after handing in a card of 68 (-4) on Sunday.

Muñoz She had a record of 69 (-3) and accumulated 279 strokes (-9) to share her position with three other players.

Final ranking



-25 Nelly Korda (USA) 68 66 62 67

-23 Leona Maguire (IRL) 65 64 70 66

-21 Brittany Altomare (USA) 68 66 69 64

.In Gee Chun (KOR) 68 67 69 63

-20 Anna Nordqvist (SUE) 67 67 68 66

-18 Ally Ewing (USA) 68 69 68 65

Georgia Hall (ING) 68 69 65 68

.Lizette Salas (USA) 68 66 70 66

Lauren Stephenson (USA) 65 72 67 66

-17 Mina Harigae (USA) 68 66 68 69

.Ariya Jutanugarn (TAI) 66 73 68 64

Moriya Jutanugarn (TAI) 68 67 69 67

Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 68 68 67 68

.Inbee Park (Korea Republic) 68 68 68 67

…

-13 Carlota Ciganda (ESP / 29th) 69 70 68 68

– 9 Azahara Muñoz (ESP / 57th) 72 68 70 69