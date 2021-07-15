Nelly Korda premieres her No. 1 as a co-leader with her sister Jessica

Nelly korda, current world No. 1, and his sister Jessica, 13th in the ranking, they finished co-leaders with 65 strokes (-5) the first day of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, tournament for couples of the American women’s circuit of the LPGA on Midland, canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think our games are quite similar. We know each other very well and I feel like we are both aggressive, ”said Nelly Korda.

The American sisters share the lead with three other couples: Cydney Clanton-Jasmine Suwannapura, Pajaree Anannarukarn-Aditi Ashok Y Jillian Hollis-Lauren Stephenson.

The Spanish Carlota Ciganda and the english Mel reid they occupy the fifth place, a single stroke behind the leaders, thanks to a card of 66 strokes. He’s also in the starting top-10 Nuria Iturrioz, who signed a 68 with the French Celine herbin. The other Spanish in battle, Sobrón Moon, forms a duet with the Mexican Gaby lopez and they finished with a 72-stroke lap.

Nelly Korda is playing her first tournament since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks to climb to the top of the world ranking. Nelly and Jessica will represent the USA at the Tokyo Games alongside Danielle kang Y Lexi Thompson.

Before the Olympic tournament, next week the golfers will have another of the main objectives of the season, the Evian Championship, fourth Grand slam of the year to be played in France.

“Playing this team tournament together with Jess I think has made my first tournament as a No. 1 a lot easier. I was a little nervous on the first tee shot, but after that we just had fun and followed our plan,” explained Nelly Korda. .